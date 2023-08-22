Vanguard GM/EIC retires after 37 years service

After 37 years of employment at the Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief has retired from the company.

He confirmed his retirement in a “Thank You Note” message on Saturday in which he expressed his sincere gratitude for the support he had during his stay in the company.

“After 37 years of an unblemished and eventful professional career as a journalist and editor, I have decided to move on. I hope that I can continue to count on your friendship, support and goodwill,” Adefaye stated.

He declined further details on his seemingly abrupt retirement which some staff of the organisation said may be unplanned.

Some staff contacted for comments on Adefaye’s exit said they were not yet sure of his status though they have heard reports of his likely departure.

His tenure as Editor, General Manager/Editor-In-Chief witnessed tremendous growth in the operations of the company including specialised publications, awards, lectures and economic discourse.

Adefaye, a former two-term President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, is presently the Provost of the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos.

A Bachelor’s degree holder in Mass communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a Masters’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Lagos, Adefaye began his career as a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority in 1985.

According to his Wikipedia entry, he joined Vanguard Media in 1986 and has risen from being a Reporter/Feature Writer to Editorial Training Manager/Chief Sub-editor, Editor and Editor-in-Chief/General Manager.