Valuables ravaged as fire razes Shopping Complex in Ondo Community

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Ugbe-Akoko, an agrarian community in the Northern part of Ondo state has witnessed a fire incident where a complete shopping complex was burnt into ashes and valuables worth millions of naira consumed.

 

it happened in the mid-night of Tuesday.There was no hints on the possible causes of the inferno at press time.

 

Two of the victims who were shop owners Mrs Risikat Ajayi and Mrs Shola Akadiri narrated their ordeals in tears on how they secured high interest loans to stock their shops for living

 

They called on government of Ondo state and National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA)to come to their rescue.

 

The Amotekun Corps in Ikare under their Commander, Ade Owaboriaye did a lot to maintain peace at the scene of inferno at Ugbe Akoko.

 

The Oluogbe of Ugbe Akoko,Oba Muraina Ajiboye has paid a sympathy visits to the affected persons,calling for assistance from well to do  Nigerians.

 

A woman leader from Mrs Atinuke Akadiri berated lack of functional fire service in Akokoland with four local governments.

 

Atinuke urged Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa to pay on the spot visit to the affected persons and for necessary assistance.

