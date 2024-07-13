Validation of LGA autonomy by S’Court a significant milestone in grassroots development – Matawalle

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle has applauded the Supreme court judgement on Local Government Autonomy, describing it as a significant milestone in promoting grassroot development, good governance, and democratic decentralization in Nigeria.

A statement Henshaw Ogubike the Director (Information and Public Relations) Ministry of Defence stated that the minister commended the decision of Supreme Court of Nigeria validating autonomy of local governments in the country. In expressing his support he applauded the seven-justice panel of the apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, that gave the 774 local government councils in the country greater latitude to independently manage their own funds.

According to Matawalle, the verdict will enable Local Governments to make decisions and take actions without needing approval from State Governments adding that local governments can now manage their finances, collect revenues, and allocate resources without state government interference.

“This will boost their independence and direct accountability to the electorates. They can now focus on delivering services and development projects that will lead to better governance and accountability,” he said.

The Minister also said that henceforth, grassroot development would be enhanced by this decision.

Local governments can now prioritize projects and programs that benefit their communities thereby promoting grassroots development.” Equally the local Government should be able to solve some security challenges in their locality” .

“It will also reduce political interference and urbanization, State governments can no longer influence local government decisions and this will promote local autonomy,” he emphasized.

The Minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for providing the enabling environment for the historic judgement that will empower local government leaders to take charge of their territories, making them more responsible and accountable.

“This will also Improve service delivery. The local governments can now focus on delivering essential services like healthcare, education, Sanitation and infrastructural development to the people without interference from State Government,” the Minister said.

