Uzodimma: We’re confronting deficit in health sector frontally

….Lauds doctors on medical outreach in Imo

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has commended the commitment and patriotism of medical practitioners in the United States of America who are currently in Imo State for a medical outreach.

While applauding the doctors on their desire to be home to contribute their own quota to the well being of the Imo people, Governor Uzodimma, who hosted them to a dinner Tuesday night reminded them that his government has been confronting the deficit in the health sector frontally since 2020 he assumed office.

He therefore said it is heartwarming to note that while some of their colleagues are fixated on travelling outside Nigeria to ply their trade, the visiting team of US based doctors are looking forward to returning home to be part of the efforts to make the health care delivery in the country in general and Imo State in particular, worth the while.

The Governor thanked them for coming and assured that his government is poised to fill the gaps in the health sector and appealed to them to support the people and government in strengthening the health sector of the State.

Governor Uzodimma expressed delight in hearing that some Nigerian doctors leaving in the United States want to come back to practice here and help their people contrary to the desire of those at home struggling to travel to abroad.

He recalled that on assumption of duty in 2020, he discovered that “80 per cent of deaths in Imo State are avoidable and as a result of lack of good medical care” hence the determination of his government to “confront the deficit in the healthcare sector frontally.”

He therefore prayed God to protect the genuine and patriotic doctors who come to Nigeria always to do charity works, noting that “their actions translate to statesmanship, patriotism and commitment.”

While he promised to make the doctors stay in Imo a meaningful one, the Governor assured that before they leave he will make effort to ensure they interface with the stakeholders in Imo State.

The Chairman of the Board on Imo Medical Mission, Dr. Stanley Okoro commended the Governor’s wisdom in bringing them back after about three years of absence.

He said that the main goal of the Mission is to ensure that the healthcare in Imo State is better and stronger. “If the health sector in Imo State is solid there will be no need for medical missions.”

He promised that members of his team will do their best within the short period they are around to help the people and expressed gratitude to the Governor once more for inviting while hoping that they will be invited again.

Finally, Dr. Okoro commended the Governor on his intervention in infrastructure in Imo State, particularly on road, and singled out the quality of the road from Owerri-to-Orlu which he described as the best road that he has ever plied as a son of Orlu.

The medical outreach which is currently taking place simultaneously at the Specialist Hospital Umuguma in Owerri and the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu is slated to last for 10 days.

No less than 3500 patients with different health issues registered to be attended to by the visiting doctors in collaboration with their colleagues practising in Imo State.