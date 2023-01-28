Uzodimma urges youth service corps members to see Imo state as home

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme despite all odds and urged corps members posted to Imo to see the state as their home.

Governor Uzodimma expressed delight in seeing young men and women who reported to Imo State from their various states in the country to serve the country for a year.

The governor spoke on Friday at the official opening of the Orientation Course for the ‘2023 Batch A Stream I’ corps members deployed to Imo State at the NYSC Permanent Camp, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State.

Addressing the corps members after their swearing-in and signing of their oath before the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Theresa Chikeka, the governor reminded them that “NYSC is to deepen national unity and national integration.”

He then charged them to shun all forms of discrimination, noting that “the delineation of Nigeria into geo-political zones is purely for the purpose of development and no matter the zone, what is important is for all Nigerians to be proud of Nigeria.”

Uzodimma urged the corps members to relate with their host communities as brothers and sisters, and assured them that through the Imo state augmentation policy for corps members’ welfare, his administration will continue to support the Federal Government.

He also promised corps members that the state will reward those who showed outstanding performance in the course of their service, at the end of their programme.

“To achieve the above, there is [a] need to encourage each one of us to shun all forms of discrimination, be it religious, ethnic, or political. We should understand that the brain box of our national life is the ability to live together as brothers and sisters.”

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his promise to continue to support them, not only through welfare but by helping them get befitting jobs in their areas of chosen endeavour.

He told the corps members to ignore rumours that Imo State is not safe for people to settle and urged them to relax and do their work as the government will rise up to its responsibility of securing the lives and property of all Imo citizens including the corps members.

The chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in Imo State, and the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Emeka Okoronkwo commended the corps members for ignoring all negative rumours and choosing to come to Imo state to serve.

He also urged them to be free and relate with the people of the state, as they are relatively literate.

The NYSC state coordinator of Imo state appreciated the governor’s contribution to the programme, including the approval of an N10,000 monthly stipend to corps members serving in the state, and a regular release of meal subsidies to augment the feeding of corps members.

Other benefits from the governor were the release of the Nkwerre General Hospital Complex in Eziama Obaire to NYSC, to ease accommodation challenges and to serve as Ultra Modern Camping Clinic and a community hospital to the host and other adjoining communities.

The state coordinator reported that in two days of registration which is meant to last five days, close to a thousand corps members, comprising 318 males and 682 females, had registered for service.

The coordinator reminded corps members they will be rewarded with either a local, state or national honours award if they distinguished themselves in the course of their service.

She thanked Governor Uzodimma for his support and assistance to the NYSC scheme in the Imo state and appreciated the Sole Administrator of Nkwerre LGA, Frank Onyejiaka and the people of Eziama Obaire.

Highlights of the programme were the Governor’s review of the Parade of Honour mounted on his behalf, the oath-taking by the Corps members, the signing of the oath register by Platoon leaders and the presentation of souvenirs to the Governor by the State NYSC.