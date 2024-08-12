Uzodimma to police officers: Your promotion is call to higher responsibility

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has challenged the newly promoted police officers working in Government House, Owerri, that their promotion is a call to higher responsibility.

He therefore admonished them to discharge their duties with honour and dignity.

The Governor spoke on Monday during the decoration of nine newly promoted police Inspectors working with him to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs)

at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers Government House Owerri.

The Governor who was represented at the ceremony by his Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, acknowledged the efforts of the security agencies in the maintenance of law and order, peace and protection of lives and property in Imo State in particular and country at large, and commended them for their unrelenting efforts.

Anyaehie said: “I charge you to wear the rank with honour and dignity; set good example for those coming after you, avoid anything that will drag your names to the mud and subsequently rubbish the hard work you have put in in the past to merit the promotion.”

He further urged them to always remember that their promotion was not by their own power, “but by God’s grace because there are others who have worked so hard but have not been promoted.”

In a vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues, one of the newly decorated officers, ASP Yakubu Mohammed, appreciated Governor Uzodimma, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Police Service Commission (PSC), and Commissioner of Police Imo State, for considering them worthy for the promotion and promised to uphold the responsibility given to them with “integrity and honesty.”

Earlier while presenting his colleagues for the decoration, the Chief Principal Security Officer (CPSO) to the Governor, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adamu Shaba, advised the officers to endeavour to always carry out their assignments with utmost responsibility, bearing in mind the discipline for which the Nigeria Police Force is known.

Shaba noted that those promoted merited their elevation having been due. He used the opportunity to encourage those still expecting to be promoted to “continue in their hard work, while trusting God that in due course they will be remembered.”

The newly decorated ASPs were: Babas Godiya, Joe Akan, Onyemaechi Uzoamaka, Yakubu Mohammed, Idris Jibrin, Emesiobi Donatus, Ahmed Yagbaji, David Uyai, and Sunday Nicholas.

The Chief of Staff was assisted in decorating the officers by the Deputy Chief of Staff

(Operations), Barr. Emeka Agbo, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Mrs. Irene Chima, the Representative of the Commissioner of Police Imo State, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP),njo the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Brigadier General Joseph Ogbonna (rtd), the Chief Press Secretary/ Special Adviser Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Special Adviser on Event Management and Programm Coordination, Sir Bright Nwelue, the former APC Chairman in Imo State, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo among others.