Uzodimma to pay school fees of 107 Imo graduates of IMSU for 2023 Law School

News
Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
1
.Each candidate gets N500,000

 

Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken the Imo State indigenes who graduated from the Imo State University (IMSU) and have been shortlisted for the 2023 Law School by surprise, offering to pay their school fees for the programme.

 

 

 

Each of the lucky Law School students from Imo State scheduled for the programme is to be credited with N500,000 by Governor Uzodimma with the bank accounts they have been directed to provide.

 

 

 

Surprisingly, the beneficiaries of the Governor’s IMSU 2023 Law School scholarship cuts across all the 27 Local Government Area of the State.

 

 

 

Governor Uzodimma is not new to philanthropy and has continued to lead a life of giving which he cultivated as a young man, and as an accomplished businessman, before joining politics.

 

 

 

Thousands of persons, within and outside Imo State, have benefitted from Governor Uzodimma’s scholarship and other charity orientated programmes that are borne out of his generosity of heart.

 

His believe in quality human capital development as key to unlocking the potential of every society, which is second to none, keeps encouraging him to invest in people.

Comments are closed.

