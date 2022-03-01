Uzodimma to Ngor Okpala: I’ll never take you for granted

.As Group says PDP culpable of pockets of violence in Imo bye-election

VICTOR DURUAMAKU

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured the people of Ngor-Okpala local government area that his administration will not shy away from policies that will enhance the development of the area sequel to their resolve to take their destiny in their hands.

The Governor spoke on Monday at the Government House while paying host to the leaders and people of Ngor-Okpala who came to present the newly elected House of Assembly member from the area, Hon. Blyden Amajuruonwu, who emerged winner in the recently held by-election to fill the vacant position for Ngor-Okpala Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

The delegation comprises Ngor-Okpala leaders – men, women and youths and was led by one of their prominent sons and federal Commissioner representing South East in the North East Development Commission, Chief TOE Ekechi.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma told the delegation how glad he was over the victory by Amajuruonwu, the All Progressives Congress candidate which he said is a victory for Ngor-Okpala in particular and Imo State in general.

He reminded them that the obstacles that have been on their way over the years “had been removed by God,” and that their “liberation, struggle, efforts will not be in vain.”

Governor Uzodimma lauded the resolve of the Ngor-Okpala people to work as a team to confront their common foe, citing the support the other political aspirants with Hon. Amajuruonwu gave to him after he emerged the APC candidate in the February 26, 2022 by-election for the Ngor-Okpala State Constituency.

“What I can say is that “God is on the throne. God brought shame to those who said they will use the Ngor-Okpala local government election as a kola for the opposition People’s Democratic Party. It is also a reminder to all of us that only the fool do not know when their time is up.”

Governor Uzodimma who remimded them that for everything in life, there must be reason, harped on the potentials and opportunities in Ngor-Okpala and regretted that for 12 years a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives represented the people “there was nothing to show.”

His words: “Congratulations on your new freedom. We spoke to you and you listened to us. And now you have passed. Therefore you must be promoted. Count me as one of you. I will never take you for granted. You will not receive injustice. The obstacles that have been on your way, God has removed them.”

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his earlier position that Ngor-Okpala is filled with enormous human and material resources, pointing out that he will send an Executive Bill to the Imo State House of Assembly to include the area as a member of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Commission (ISOPADEC) as soon as the Supreme Court rules in favour of Imo State in the pending case before it on contentious well domiciled in the area that Rivers State has been benefiting from.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Chief T.O.E Ekechi disclosed that their visit was borne out of “a good story to tell – God has done well for the people of Ngor Okpala through the support of Governor Hope Uzodimma.”

“God has done well through His Excellency. We are here because there is a good story to tell. What the opponents planned did not work. Something great has happened in Ngor Okpala,” Ekechi noted.

Among those who joined the Governor to receive the delegation was the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Senator representing Okigwe Zone, Frank Ibezim, Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu with other principal officers and members of the Assembly, the Imo State APC Chairman, MacDonald Ebere, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Commissioners and members of the Expanded Excutive of the Imo State Government

Meanwhile, A Civil Society Organization has blamed the opposition People’s Democratic Party for the pockets of violence recorded in last Saturday”s by-election in Ngor Okpala area of Imo State.

It noted that its officers who monitored the election for the Ngor Okpala State Constituency observed that PDP stalwarts were found culpable of instigating violence in some wards in the local government.

According to Engr Evaristus Ogbonnaya, leader of Civil Society Organization for Credible Election, it was hypocritical for PDP to turn around and blame APC for the violence whereas its own agent precipitated it.

Ogbonnaya who spoke at a press conference in Owerri accused PDP thugs of even kidnapping his own men who were duly accredited to monitor the polls.

He cited Ward 7 as an example where PDP thugs hijacked election materials and chased voters away.

“The thugs beat up a former Commissioner in the State from that Ward, while field reports indicated that they inflicted heavy bodily harm on some voters”, he disclosed.

Ogbonnaya condemned what he described as the attitude of PDP in crying wolf whenever its candidates lose election.

He said: ” It’s really nauseating for a party to throw tantrums anytime it loses election. As far as the Ngor Okpala by- election is concerned, PDP lost. Period.”

He however urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agents to commence the prosecution of those PDP thugs apprehended during the election