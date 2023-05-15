Uzodimma to Imo pilgrims: God has already answered your prayers

Amid jubilation, praises and thanksgiving to God and the Governor for a successful outing to Israel and Jordan for Pilgrimage, Governor Hope Uzodimma has told the first batch of the pilgrims that God has already answered their prayers concerning Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma spoke on Sunday at the Government House Chapel as the pilgrims recounted their experiences at the Holy land after Mass, which they said were memorable and something worthy of their appreciation, praises and thanksgiving to God and the Governor.

The views of the first batch of the pilgrims were conveyed by the Commissioner for Public Orientation and Religious Affairs, Mr. Anthony Ikechukwu Okonkwo, now a proud holder of the title, Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP).

Okonkwo had not only reported the good conduct of the pilgrims from Imo, but said the organisers treated them specially in every area during the outing based on Governor Uzodimma’s directives and thanked the governor for his uncommon show of love to Imo people.

The Governor commended the comportment, conduct and integrity of the first batch of the Pilgrims, noting that it was a thing of joy the number that travelled was exactly the number that came back.

He told them that their prayers have already started working considering the several achievements the State has recorded so far, including the projects that were commissioned in their absence and the ones that are about to be unveiled after approval had been received from the federal government.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that the sponsorship of the pilgrimage has no political colouration, rather, “it was targeted at those who probably could not afford it, as a life experience.”

He used the opportunity to reassure Imo people that his Government is an all inclusive one “open to constructive ideas and criticism.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded all that he has forgotten events of the past and now “only interested in issues of today and the present.”

He again thanked the Imo Elders Council for their thoughtfulness in crafting the Imo Charter of Equity which he said “is true answers to political wastes, struggles and tensions.”

“The Charter will help to curb criminality and narrow down political struggles to a particular zone, making the road to governorship of the State easy and seamless,” he said.

He regretted that between 1999 and 2019, more than N20 billion was expended by Imo politicians on contestations that were devoid of strategic thinking.

He also decried the huge resources that the State has lost to insecurity and urged Imo people to think about it and what the amount could have been used for the good of all Imo people.

He then promised to do his best to stop all those who would want to derail the Imo Charter of Equity, aassuring that as long as he presides over the affairs of the Government of Imo State, he will do everything within his powers to “implement the Charter.”

The Governor invited all Imo citizens, both those at home and in the Diaspora, to join hands with his administration, assuring that he is “determined to create an environment of conviviality that is aimed at peace, progress and development.”

Earlier while thanking the Governor, Mr. Okonkwo also commended the outstanding leadership role the Chaplain of the Government House, Rev Dr. Gilbert Alaribe played on their behalf in the Holy land.

In appreciation, the pilgrims presented some prayer gift items to the Governor.