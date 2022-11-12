Uzodimma to Editors Be Guided  by the National Interest   in your official conduct 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

As the next general elections, draws near, Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma has urged Editors and managers of Media organizations in the country, to dispassionately distance themselves from “Proprietorial interest” and to be guided by the National Interest.

Uzodimma believed that” allowing the proprietorial interest of your media outfits to overshadow your Editorial or professional interest would amount to a serious disservice to the nation and your professional integrity.”

Addressing the Editors in Owerri the state capital Thursday when he declared open, the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2022 and which had the theme “2023: Political Landscape, Politics and Credible Elections.

“As one of the rare professions that have a constitutional role to play, the governor argued that journalists are in a real position not only to mould and shape opinions, but also to be a beacon in the developmental template for the nation.

“When there is doubt, you should offer hope, when there is dissension, you should proffer consensus and when selfishness and clannishness throw up their ugly heads, you should wave the flag of unity and this is vital as we seek to build a united, prosperous and stronger Republic”.

He however regretted that journalists had been failing the nation as far as being the rallying point of unity is concerned,

The Governor insisted, ” some sections of the press had been at the forefront of inflaming passion in the country through sensational and combative positioning in the guise of dissemination of information”

.

“I know that your primary duties are to inform, educate and entertain. But in the execution of this huge responsibility, some journalists have sacrificed objectivity and allowed themselves to be taken captive by emotional tribal and religious cleavage.”

Uzodimma, conceded, ” it may be utopian to obtain absolute objectivity, some of you no longer make efforts to even, be objectively objective”.

You also have a common saying that “facts are sacred while opinions are free”. But what we have now is that some people want to foist their opinions as facts and force it down our throats. That is why someone would sit at the comfort of his or her bedroom and dish out the dangerous fake news that bombs had been planted in all parts of Abuja, and we go ahead and publish same without verification or authentication. Let me ask, in parroting that heresy without verification, can we claim we have lived up to the ethics of our profession? Have we been fair to our nation and our conscience? Remember, “conscience is an open wound and only the truth can heal it”.

It is indeed inspiring and reassuring that the theme of your conference is centred on “Politics and credible elections and the role of Editors”. This confirms that you are genuine stakeholders who are truly committed to the success of democracy in our country. It is a further confirmation of your desire to rise up to your responsibility as members of the fourth estate of the realm. According to Andrew Vachss, “journalism is what maintains democracy, it is the force for progressive social change”.

The President of the Organization Mustapha Isah in an address earlier said that Editors are passionately committed to the sustenance of democracy in the country.

He stressed the need for credible free and fair elections next year, calling for issue based campaigns by the political class.

Mustapha cautioned politicians to desist from actions/conduct capable of over heating the polity and sued for issue based campaigns as opposed to those of calumny and character assassination.

He said that journalists are in the fore front for the passage of the freedom of information bill for the National Assembly and had consistently monitored election both as journalists and as observers.

The conference featured lecture by a Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo – World Wide – Dr. John Nnia Nwodo.