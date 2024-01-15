Uzodimma sworn in for second term, sets up Community Economic Development Initiative for LGAs in Imo

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Senator Hope Uzodimma was on Monday sworn in to serve the people of Imo state as Governor for the second term of office

Also sworn in with him was his deputy, Mrs Chinyere Ekomearu.

Shortly after taking oath of office, the Governor announced the establishment of Community Development Initiative for the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state

Both the Governor and his Deputy were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Imo State Justice Theresa Chikeka.

However, shortly after his oath of office, the Governor thanked the people of the State for their massive support and votes during the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the State.

The Governor, who described the massive support of Imo people as a social contract, vowed to honour the people in the course of his governance during this second tenure

He vowed to focus on deleivery of Shared Prosperity through massive infrastructural development in the state adding that “success recorded in the last four years of my administration will certainly be dwarfed by the success that would be recorded in this second term”.

He assured that his second tenure would continue to ensure prompt payment of salaries and welfare of workers in the state amongst other areas

With the new programme, every community according to the Governor, is expected to own one significant projects in their localities pointing out that every one should key into building Imo State of their dream.

The Governor urged the people of the state to think of what to contribute to building a new Imo State rather than leaving it for government alone.

Uzodimma assured of the need to provide an enabling environment for the would be investors in the state, adding that his second tenure would transform Imo State into an Industrial hub of the South East.

Dignitaries present at the swearing in ceremony include, President BolaTinubu, former President Olusegun Obasabjo, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr. Emanuel C Iwuanyanwu , Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker House of Representatives, Ogun State Governor, Rivers State Governor, among other governors in the country

Others are former Gov. Rochas Okorocha, former Gov. Ikedi Ohakim, Ooni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, King Jaja of Opobo, Esu of Nupe among others.