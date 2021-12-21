Uzodimma Swears in new commissioners

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma Monday constituted the state executive council at the Government House Owerri

The members of the new executive council and their portfolios are , Prof. EJC Duru – Environment, Dr. Prosper Ohayagha Success Obinna. Health

Others are Prof. Sylvester Ifunanya Okorondu, ministry of Education, Dr. Anthony Christian Mgbeahuruike. Livestock, Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi. Land and Survey.

The list include , Barr. Rex Anunobi. Transport ministry,

Lady Dr. Love Ineh Housing,

. Hon. Mrs. Ruby Emele. Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mrs. Simon Ebegbulem. Commerce & Industry

Others are Chief Dr. Okey Anukwuem ministry of special Duties, Chief Ford Ozumba. Labour /Productivity, Lady Ann Dozie. Power/Water Resources and Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah former speaker Imo State House of Assembly , Petroluem

Hon. Stanley C Obidiegwu. Special Projects ministry, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji ministry of Homeland Security / Vigilante Affairs, a new ministry, Dr. Elias Emedowm. Mines/ Solid Minerals, . Dr. Berth Okorochukwu. Agriculture and Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.