Uzodimma Swears in new commissioners

By Editor
Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

 

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma Monday constituted the state executive council at the Government House Owerri

 

The members of the new executive council and their portfolios are ,  Prof. EJC Duru – Environment, Dr. Prosper Ohayagha Success Obinna.  Health

 

Others  are Prof. Sylvester Ifunanya Okorondu, ministry of  Education, Dr. Anthony Christian Mgbeahuruike. Livestock, Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi. Land  and Survey.

 

The list include , Barr. Rex Anunobi. Transport ministry,

Lady Dr. Love Ineh  Housing,

. Hon. Mrs. Ruby Emele. Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, and  Mrs. Simon Ebegbulem. Commerce & Industry

 

 

Others are Chief Dr. Okey Anukwuem ministry of special Duties, Chief Ford Ozumba. Labour /Productivity,  Lady Ann Dozie. Power/Water Resources  and  Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah  former speaker Imo State House of Assembly , Petroluem

 

 

Hon. Stanley C Obidiegwu.  Special Projects ministry,  Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji ministry of  Homeland Security / Vigilante Affairs, a  new ministry,  Dr. Elias Emedowm. Mines/ Solid Minerals, . Dr. Berth Okorochukwu.  Agriculture and Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Continue Reading
