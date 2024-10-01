Uzodimma swears in Imo Council Chairmen, deputies; reads riot act to them

Governor Hope Uzodimma has sworn in the 54 newly elected Imo State Local Government Area Chairmen and Vice Chairmen, reading the riot act to them to perform or be recorded wrongly by history.

The Governor swore in the 27 Council Chairmen and the 27 Vice Chairmen on Monday at the New Executive Chambers, Government House Owerri before top government officials, lawmakers, traditional rulers, religious leaders and captains of industries amid jubilation outside the Chambers by friends and well wishers from the 305 electoral wards in Imo State.

In his speech after admistering the oath of office on the Chairmen and their Vice, Governor Uzodimma expressed joy over the conduct of the recent Local Government election in Imo State, saying “we have put our democratic vehicle in an irreversible gear to take us to our desired progress and development at the grassroots.”

He charged the Chairmen to run an all inclusive government, serve the people sincerely, shun corruption, be creative about revenue generation, automate governance processes to maximise their revenue, secure and live within their domain, among others.

Governor Uzodimma warned them not to see their office as one only meant to share allocations from the federation account, but to rather use such position to showcase their creativity in creating opportunities for wealth to serve the people better.

Reminding them that his administration will have no room for sharp practices and corruption, the Governor further told them that their statutory emolument is enough to carter to their personal needs hence those liable for corruption will face the law squarely.

Governor Uzodimma challenged them to use their first 100 days in office to identify the needs of their people whether in the area of roads, primary health, small businesses, and begin in earnest to deal with them, even as he called on Imo citizens to play the role of referees on the activities of their Council officials as their employers.

The Governor’s speech read:

“As you are aware, we couldn’t conduct the local government election before now because of contrived insecurity in some parts of the state. But to the glory of God, we have done it to the admiration and applause of patriotic indigenes of this state.

“Let me, therefore, congratulate the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) for rising to the occasion to conduct one of the freest and fairest elections in the history of the state. Any assessment of the elections to the contrary can only be a product of incurable political paranoia and jaundice. I am indeed grateful to God that the election was peaceful and didn’t witness any untoward act as the enemies of the state had wished.

“While I congratulate all of you gathered here, I also urge those who were not successful to join hands with you and work for the people while waiting for their turn. I assure those concerned that if they keep hope alive and trust in God, their turn will surely come.

“Now that the winners have emerged, it is morally incumbent upon you to work for the people of the local government whether they voted for you or not or whether they belong to the APC or not. You are now the numero uno in your council. Therefore, run an inclusive government where everyone, irrespective of political or religious affiliation, will be accommodated in the scheme of things.

“Your responsibilities are enormous, and this will require you to think outside the box. What it means is that you have to initiate creative measures that will aid you in attracting more resources for service outside the statutory monthly federal revenue. This will challenge your resourcefulness and ingenuity. But as a responsible father, I assure you that the State will always be there to lend a helping hand when needed.

“However, I must warn that local government Chairmen must not behave like some traditional rulers who abandon their domains to reside in Owerri and other cities, including abroad. The Chairmen and their deputies must stay with the people they serve in their localities. That is one of the ways of integrating yourselves with them, to understand their problems and rejoice with them in their moments of happiness and console them in their moments of pain.

“Because some of you have already worked with me in some capacities in the past, you should know that corruption is anathema to this administration. Whatever it may take you, do well to avoid corruption in all its ramifications. Your statutory emoluments are enough to cater to your personal needs. Let me be clear, anyone who engages in corrupt practices will face the legal consequences of his or her actions, and this will be promptly delivered.

“Your duty is not just to share federal allocation. You must work for the good of all. You have a golden opportunity to build your legacies. The process begins today. Conceive and execute people-oriented projects that would outlive your administration. In that way, you would not only be deepening democracy but etching your name in the minds of the people.

“My dear people of Imo State, with the inauguration of democratic governance at the third tier of government, the 3R administration is poised to serve you better. You are aware that long before the Supreme Court judgment on local government, I had put in place the machinery for the conduct of local government elections. This is another campaign promise fulfilled.

“As we now move into another phase of service, be assured that my administration will continue to cater to your welfare. Our civil servants and pensioners shall continue to receive their dues on time. Recently, our State was voted number one in the literacy rates of women in Nigeria. That was the product of our overall investment in education. We received a similar favourable assessment in the health sector. What it means is that the world is watching what we are doing.

“To our new Chairmen and deputies: I challenge you to set ambitious goals for your first 100 days in office. Identify quick wins that will immediately impact your constituents’ lives. Whether it’s improving local roads, enhancing primary healthcare centers, or boosting small businesses – let your actions speak louder than words.

“While I congratulate our brand new Chairmen and deputies for their victories and successful swearing-in, I urge Imo people to watch their performance. They are your employees and should therefore work according to the needs of the people.

“Let your support for this government remain firm. We shall never fail you. The eyes of history are upon us. Let us rise to this occasion and write a story of progress, unity, and prosperity that will echo through the ages.

“May God bless you all, and may God bless Imo State.”

Earlier in his remarks on behalf of his colleagues at the end of the swearing-in, the Chairman of Oru West and Acting Chairman of ALGON, Engr. Ikenna Adikibe, expressed appreciation to the Governor and the people of Imo State for the confidence reposed in them and assured that they will not disappoint their expectations.

He also promised that they will carry out the programmes of the 3R administration without let or hindrance.

The swearing in was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe and other members of the House of Assembly, members of the National Assembly such as the Senator representing Owerri Senatorial zone, Dist. Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Hon. Chike Okafor, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu, and former House of Representatives member, Rt. Hon Jerry Alagboso.

Others include the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Imo State APC Chairman, Dr. MacDonald Ebere and his predecessor, Chief Marcom Nlemigbo, members of Imo State Expanded Executive Council, Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze (Dr.) Emmanuel C. Okeke and other traditional rulers such as HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe, captains of industries like Chief Tony Chukwu and other Imo stakeholders too numerous to mention.