Uzodimma suspends Commissioner, Special Adviser |

Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
15
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has suspended the state commissioner for land, survey, and physical planning, Noble Atulegwu.
Also suspended is his Special Adviser/General Manager, Imo State Housing Cooperation, Mbakwe Obi.
The suspension of the two officials was effective immediately, was contained in a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu, in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday.
Though the announcement did not specify why the officials were suspended, Daily Champion gathered that Atulegwu had been at odds with many communities in Owerri over the purported acquisition of their family and community estates.
Many communities protested and asked the governor to relieve him of his duty.
Some have even gone to court to challenge Atulegwu’s actions and policies.
The statement read, “The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the immediate suspension from the office of the Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.
“His Excellency has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SA/GM Imo Housing Corporation, Mbakwe Obi.”
The spokesperson for the governor, Oguike Nwachuku, also confirmed the development.

