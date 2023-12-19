Uzodimma signs Imo 2024 Budget into law, urges prudent implementation

Governor Hope Uzodimma has signed into law the 2024 Appropriation Bill, saying that the success of the budget will depend on the prudent implementation of all the items contained in the document.

He also assured that the budget will act, both as a stimulus and catalyst for the growth and development of Imo State in line with the theme: “Budget of Renewed Economic Growth.”

Speaking at a brief ceremony after assenting the N592.2 billion budget into law at the New Exco Chambers Government House Owerri, on Monday, December 18, 2023, the Governor noted that the budget is unique in the sense that “in the history of Imo State there has not been an annual budget with a capital expenditure of over 82%, meaning when implemented the result will make Imo State the envy of other States.”

He commended the Speaker and members of the Imo State House of Assembly for the uncommon synergy and for conceding to his request to give the Bill accelerated hearing that culminated to its passage in law, “meaning that they understand the importance of development through expenditure proposals.”

The Governor who congratulated Imo people as the ultimate beneficiaries of the synergy and promised prudent implementation of the budget as contained in the proposal by way of managing the available resources well and channeling them to the most areas of demand. He urged everyone working for government to do the same.

Earlier, he expressed delight at receiving the Speaker and members of the House who brought the budget for assent into law in record time. He said: “It is what you get when there is cordial relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.’’

Governor Uzodimma promised to sustain the cordial relationship and synergy that exists between the arms of Government.

However, he called for all hands to be on deck to raise the revenue proposed in the budget to enable his administration implement it and to achieve the target.

The Governor urged everyone to join hands with him to “close all revenue leakages in the State, deal with all those who are fraudulent and the criminally minded in the Government circle who are determined to set the progressive clock of government backwards.”

He added: “Government will be ruthless to any public officer or appointee who engages in fraud and corruption in this administration going forward. I will leave no stone unturned in advancing the course of Imo State.”

Presenting the budget to the Governor, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe said that the Appropriation Bill brought to them was “carefully crafted” which made their job “easy and seamless,” noting that “the proposal shows that the Governor is determined to give Imo people a renewed overall growth and development.”

The Speaker promised that the lawmakers will work as partners with the executive to ensure that Imo people enjoy the dividends of democracy under his leadership and that of the Governor of Imo State.

He had earlier explained that the 2024 Appropriation Bill passed through all the legislative processes from the day it was presented on December 12, 2023 and thanked his colleagues for their cooperation and support.

The Clerk, Imo State House of Assembly, Barr. (Mrs.) Chinelo Emeghara had said that the request for the Governor’s Assent to the Appropriation Bill into law is in fulfillment of the Constitutional requirements of (Section 100 Sub-section 1,2 and 3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

She equally recalled that this final stage of signing the Appropriation Bill into law is derived from the presentation of the Bill before the House by the Governor as provided in Section 121 Sub-section 1 of the same 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other members of the State’s Expanded Executive Council.

The Speaker was accompanied by the Chief Whip, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, the House Chairman on Budget and Appropriation and other members of the House of Assembly.