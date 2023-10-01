Uzodimma: Nigeria will rise to become one of the world’s strongest nations

..Urges perseverance by citizens

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has predicted that Nigeria will soon rise to become one of the strongest nations in the world.

He has therefore called on all Nigerians to persevere, strive to love the country more and make it work for everyone.

Governor Uzodimma’s statements were contained in his Independence Day Anniversary message to Nigerians on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The event was held at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri.

The Governor said that “the least we can do as Nigerians is to invest our faith in our country and pray fervently for her progress.”

His words: “Therefore, as we celebrate this year’s Independence anniversary, we should renew faith in Nigeria. We must remain confident that this blessed country will ultimately become a great nation. I foresee a Nigeria that will sooner rather than later rise above the challenges that currently impede her march to a virile and prosperous nation.

“I see in the nearest future a new Nigeria that is the bastion of democracy where the expectations of the majority will be met, where justice and equity shall reign and where sustainable development shall be taken for granted. Yes, I am convinced that Nigeria will surely rise to become one of the strongest nations in the world. I call on all Nigerians to remain optimistic that it shall be well with our country.”

To Imo State, he called on the people to be peaceful and shun violence as the November 11 Governorship election draws closer.

He added: “I call on you to renew your faith in our dear State. Working with you and for you, in the past three and half years, you will agree that this administration has renewed the face of the State, economically and infrastructure wise. I pledge to do more in the years ahead.”

Earlier during the Independence Day Anniversary Church Service at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral Church Owerri, Governor Uzodimma who read the second lesson, Ephesians 2:13-22, urged the congregation to have faith in God about Nigeria.

“Seek God’s face, seek repentance, seek reconciliation and forgiveness and collectively defend our destiny,” he said advising against lamentations, propaganda, blackmail which he said, “won’t help us.”

In rounding off his remarks at the Church Governor Uzodimma told Nigerians to “persevere, we are almost there.”

In his Homily, the Chief celebrant, Rev. Fr. Dr. Patrick Mbarah, the Chancellor/Secretary of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese and representative of the Archbishop, Most Rev. Dr. Lucius Ugorji, told Nigerians to seek liberation and restoration by seeking God’s face.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the march past by security agencies, paramilitary agencies, students, members of the National Youth Service Corps, ministers, among others, and salute by Governor Uzodimma.

There were also the cutting of Independence Day Anniversary cake by the Governor assisted by other dignitaries as well as the symbolic release of the pigeons.

Among those who graced the occasion were the wife of the Governor, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma,the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Chike Olemgbe, the Secretary to the Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, Commissioners, political appointees and the deputy governorship candidate, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and her husband, Chukwuma.

The Chairman of Imo State Elder’s Council, HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, the Eze Imo, HRM, Eze EC Okeke, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe among others also attended.

Also, the leadership of the security agencies in Imo State who were either physically present or represented include the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, the Imo State Comptroller of Immigration, Mrs Nkechi Asogwa, among others.