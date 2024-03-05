Uzodimma mourns the death of the wives of three Royal fathers in the state

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the three paramount traditional rulers who lost their wives recently

The traditional rulers are, Eze Henry Madumere, the Prince Eze Madumere, for Deputy Governor of the state, Eze Sabinus Nwaneche and Eze Reginald Amadi

An official statement issued in Owerri, Tuesday, by the Chief press secretary and media adviser to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, stated that the Governor, described their death as a big loss to the State and the traditional institution.

It further gave the names of the deceased wives of the monarchs as, Ugoeze Marlinda Chikanele Ulunma Madumere, Ugoeze Patience Nkechinyere Nwaneche and Ugoeze Ogechi Amadi, who were said to have passed on recently after brief illnesses.

According to the statement, Eze Henry Madumere is the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli, LGA of the state , Eze Sabinus Nwaneche is of the Ogwuama Ancient kingdom in Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise while Eze Reginald Amadi is of the Obetiti-Nguru in Aboh Mbaise.

The statement also said that the Governor was seriously pained on hearing about the death of the three Ugoezes whom he held in very high esteem based on their outstanding personalities motherly roles in their domains.

The statement said that Governor Uzodimma regretted that the Ugoezes will no longer be available to continue to assist their husbands in the good works they are doing in their different communities in the interest of our society.

Governor Uzodimma, according to the statement, maintained that the deceased would be sorely missed by all but that those mourning them should be consoled by the fact that they left behind legacies of service to God and humanity which are there for everyone to see.

He also commiserated with the Imo State traditional institution and urged all and sundry in the institution to join him in committing the families of the deceased to the hands of God during this trying moment as well as to pray for the souls of the deceased.

The statement added that Governor Uzodimma prayed God, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Imo State, to grant the souls of the Ugoezes a peaceful repose, and to their husbands and all that they have left behind to mourn their unfortunate death, the fortitude to bear the loss.

