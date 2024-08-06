Uzodimma makes OKOBI programme compulsory for all communities in Imo

All the 655 autonomous communities in Imo State have been mandated to key into the One Kindred, One Business (OKOBI) programme of the State government as a model for employment generation in the locality and food security for the people.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State gave the charge during an emergency Exco meeting on Monday, August 5, 2024, where he assured the Imo communities of government’s preparedness to ensure that the OKOBI programme becomes a huge success story in the State.

The Governor challenged the autonomous communities in the State to key into the programme as doing so also will make them owners of the businesses of their choice.

Addressing the media at the end of the emergency Exco meeting, the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, supported by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs. Rubby Emele, that of Rural Development and Empowerment, Chief Ifeanyi Oruh, the Chief Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Chief Oguwike Nwachuku, explained that “the Governor and the Executive Council have made it compulsory for every community in Imo State to identity a business they can own that the Government can support them.”

“The way forward now is to go back to the traditional rulers, the town union President Generals and the stakeholders of different communities and sit together and workout the modalities on what they plan to do and how government will support them,” Prof. Amaeshi said.

Giving more insight into what the OKOBI programme is all about, Prof. Amaeshi noted that “it is meant to encourage communities own businesses, as a way of democratizing business ownership in Nigeria, as well as a way of encouraging people to work in groups such as cooperative societies.”

Again, he said the programme will help in the creation of jobs for the people in the rural areas and assured that “government has given it full backing as an agenda.”

The Chief Economic Adviser pointed out that the Okpofe Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area has already taken off and excelled in the programme, hence their model can be good for others can emulate.

He recalled that on assumption office for a second tenure, Governor Uzodimma emphasised on the need to work with communities to identify their needs in the areas of businesses and acknowledged that “so far, up to 300 businesses have been identified for potential establishment in the communities of Imo State.”

The Exco also noted with sadness the demise of Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the immediate past President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Wordwide and commiserated with his family and the people of Imo State on the unfortunate incident.

Also, the Exco recalled with pain the sad development, weekend, when bandits killed without provocation eight persons in Umucheke Okwe in Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State in the most dastard manner and observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased as well as commiserating with members of their families.

The Exco therefore used the opportunity to enjoin Imo people to always be vigilant and security cautious and report to the security agencies any strange movements or clandestine meetings by strange faces in their communities and areas of domicile.

The Chief Political Adviser/Head Political Bureau, Barr. Onuegbu while adding his voice appealed to Imo people to keep supporting the 3R government which he said “has continued to execute ongoing projects in the State,” noting that “no doubt, the rains are affecting the ongoing construction work on our roads but as soon as the rains stop construction will commence in ernest.”

He recalled that the Exco commended the Governor over the pace of work going on at the Control Post/Assumpta Cathedral Flyover and the ongoing bridge construction at Ihiagwa in Owerri West that links Nekede/Ihiagwa/Obinze/Port Harcourt road and assured that in few weeks time they will be completed.

He also noted that the inner ring roads leading to Timber Market Naze and Alaba Market are currently receiving attention by way of facelift, and enjoined the traders in the two markets to be patient with government, assuring that construction will resume in full force as soon as the rains are over.