Uzodimma Inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council for the Southeast

GOVERNOR Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Coordinator for Southeast has inaugurated the Presidential Campaign Council for the Southeast, dolling out 27 buses for a start to the 27 local government area of Imo State to facilitate their operation.

The event took place at the APC South East Presidential Campaign headquarters in Owerri on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Addressing APC stalwarts from the five States of the Southeast who came for the programme, the Governor advised them to go all out and work for the success of the party at all levels, assuring that there is a reward system for every success recorded.

He encouraged the team not to be afraid of anybody or any group, emphasizing that all Southeast will be adequately secured for the elections.

In his words: ‘’We will man the entire Southeast, all Southeast is safe and secured, there is no one man, no none state actor that has more security than Government.’’

He charged them to go out and devote their time to winning the elections for APC, insisting that “nothing should be left to chance.”

Earlier, the Governor had told Party faithful that the gathering was to bring the members of the Presidential Campaign Council who have been empowered to sell the APC product to the public, “to have an administrative centre where they can meet and prepare themselves and go into the field.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded them that “having been appointed as members of the PCC by the national secretariat Abuja, it is a mark of recognition of who you are and your immeasurable commitment to the Party.”

He reminded them that their primary function is in the Southeast, and “the implication is that charity begins at home, meaning that APC winnings will start from Imo State to all other States of the Southeast.”

He assured them that the Party will “run a unified campaign, a programme that will involve the Presidential candidate, the Gubernatorial candidates, the Senatorial Candidates, the Federal House of Representatives Candidates, and the House of the Assembly Candidates. There will not be discrimination as all the candidates are as important as each other.”

Governor Uzodimma expressed confidence that APC is doing well, hence there is no need to join issues.

He told APC members that they have enough reasons to convince the people to vote for them, noting that their Presidential Candidate, “Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is a man of character, proven, tested and trusted, and this is the time of payback to him.”

He then charged members of the Campaign Council to go to their various polling units and wards and spread the message, strengthen the polling units and convince voters why they should vote APC.

Finally, he assured he will move to the other four States of the South East to inaugurate the Presidential Campaign Council.

Earlier, Leaders of the Party in the South East spoke on the need for their members to carry the message of winning for APC to the grassroots.

The Deputy National Chairman South, Chief Emma Enukwu, and the Minister for State Science and Technology, Hon. Henry Ikoh emphasized on why the South East must be part of the Centre by delivering their Presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chairmen of the five States of the South East pledged their commitment to the project of delivering APC and winning their States for their Presidential Candidate and other candidates of the party.

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha told the audience that the South East has resolved that never again will they be at the back seat or play regional or religious politics, noting that “what is in vogue now is politics of inclusiveness.”

The Representative of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate said “APC is at home with the South East,” and that “the best the South East can have as President of Nigeria is in Ahmed Tinubu.”

He, therefore, enjoined all to “partner with Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Leader and Coordinator of APC in the South East to deliver their Presidential Candidate and APC in general.”

The Governor used the occasion to distribute APC campaign buses to the 27 Local Government Councils of Imo State for administrative and operational purposes and promised to work out plans for campaign vehicles for other States of the South East.