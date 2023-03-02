Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu, says Nigerians have spoken

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared winner of the keenly contested poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the wee hours of Wednesday after beating three strong contenders – Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP) to the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Tinubu polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with the total votes of 1,496,687 votes.

Uzodimma in his congratulatory message, noted that “the credibility and tenacity of Mr. President- elect to patriotically offer selfless service to Nigeria, has never been in doubt.”

Uzodimma’s congratulatory message which he personally wrote reads:

“Over the past few months, we have toured the nooks and crannies of our country Nigeria, preaching the message of “Renewed Hope” which is anchored on the consolidation of the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“With the desires of the people and the quest for improved governance, the project was conceived and designed to deliver a transformed system of governance, one with the interest of the people at heart and a commitment to success.

“It is relishing that after the collation of results from all the State and having satisfied the requirements as stipulated by our laws, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner and thereby returned elected.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, I most heartily congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency Senator Shetima Kashim on their deserved landslide victory.

“The credibility and tenacity of Mr. President-elect to patriotically offer selfless service to Nigeria, has never been in doubt. Here is a man who, against all odds, transformed the ‘Center of Excellence’ into an African prestigious metropolis and overtime, invested in human capital development across the nation.

“I join progressive Nigerians and people of goodwill to felicitate with our President-elect even as we pray for God’s grace and wisdom upon him as he discharges the responsibilities of piloting the affairs of our nation.

“Once more, congratulations to the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency Senator Shetima Kashim.

“At last, Nigerians have spoken and Hope is Renewed.”