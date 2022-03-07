Uzodimma congratulates Archbishop Ugochi, Obinna

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated the Most Rev Dr Lucius Ugorji, the new Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province following the voluntary retirement of His Grace, the Most Rev Dr Anthony JV Obinna.

Archbishop Antonio Filipazzi, Apostolic Nuncio (Representative of the Pope in Nigeria) announced the voluntary retirement of Archbishop Obinna on Sunday at the ongoing 2022 First Plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja, indicating that Pope Francis had endorsed the new posting.

Bishop Ugorji was before now the Bishop of Umuahia Catholic Diocese and Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Mbaise Catholic Diocese.

Archbishop Ugochi’s translation to Owerri brings to an end the tenure of Archbishop Obinna who has been in that position since March 26, 1994.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodinma, Oguwike Nwachuku, said the Governor described both Archbishop Ugorji and Obinna as two gentlemen and men of God who have distinguished themselves in God’s Vineyard, tending God’s flock in ways that would make them paradise-compliant.

The Governor specifically lauded the legacy that Archbishop Obinna is leaving behind in Owerri Catholic Diocese and noted that Archbishop Ugorji is capable of sustaining and even surpassing the good deeds of his successor by the special grace of God.

He observed that Owerri Catholic Diocese was lucky to have had a man like Archbishop Obinna mount the saddle for 28 years, insisting that those were years of fruitfulness and spiritual growth for both the Diocese and the parishioners.

While canvassing for prayer from parishioners for both Archbishops, Governor Uzodimma specifically prayed God to continue to sustain Archbishop Obinna in good health with sound mind so that he will be available to render the services he knows how best to the society, particularly the Body of Christ.

Governor Uzodimma said no time is best suited to pray for the duo than now that Christians are observing the Lenten period, insisting that God in His infinite mercy will answer their prayers.