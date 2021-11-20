Uzodimma commissions Imo’s first civil service staff clinic

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commissioned the first Imo State Civil Service Staff Clinic, pledging on behalf of government, to always carter for the well being of the Civil Servants.

It will be recalled that this is the first Staff Clinic to be conceived for the teaming population of Civil Servants working at the Imo State Secretariat Complex since the Complex was establihed in 2005.

Commissioning the clinic located within the Ministry of Health building at the State Secretariat Complex along Port Harcourt Road Owerri under heavy downpour, the Governor explained that the clinic is established “to serve as a place where civil servants will get first aid services before going to the general hospital.”

“Civil servants must benefit from the clinic,” he said and promised to encourage the Ministry of Health, the Commissioner and workers to ensure that “every comfort needed for optimum delivery of services will be given to them.”

He assured the workers that he will do his best “within available resources to give the Ministry what will make the Clinic functional to the benefit of the workers.”

Welcoming the Governor earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Barthy Okorochukwu highlighted the importance of the clinic to the civil servants to include, reduction of hardship to staff; reduction in huge loss of man-hour and resources; saving of lives during emergencies by administering emergency drugs to resuscitate workers on need, among others.

He informed that the clinic will be open for service during working hours from 8am-4pm “with medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical officers available to offer preventive and curative medical care at the clinic.”

Okorochukwu added that drugs donated free to the clinic will be given to the civil servants free of charge. “Also, Consultation at the clinic is free, while civil servants will be required to register to get the clinic membership folder.”

He however presented a plethora of requests for the Governor’s consideration.

Some of them are ambulance, air conditioners, 15KVA generating set, water reticulation to the clinic and a monthly subvention for continuous procurement of basic drugs and other running cost.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Deputy Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Head of Service, Dr Camillus Iwuagwu, Hon. Commissioners and other top government appointees, Permanent Secretaries and a host of Imo Civil Servants.

