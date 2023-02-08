UZODIMMA ASSURES OF SUFFICIENT SECURITY IN THE FORTHCOMING ELECTIONS

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured that there will be enough security during the forth coming elections.

He gave the assurance in a meeting he had on Tuesday at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Executives, Local Government executives, Zonal executives, State Executive members, Sole Administrators, Development Centre Chairmen and former Interim Management Chairmen of the Councils in Imo State.

Congnizance of the nefarious activities of non state actors and their sponsors in orchestrating killings, kidnappings, and targeting mainly APC members, the Governor assured the Party leaders that “Government will provide sufficient security to stop all forms of threats and harassment of innocent citizens and prevent them from voting their preferred candidate and party in the forthcoming elections.”

The Governor who said he was aware of reports of intimidations, persecutions, harassments and threats said “we will have peaceful elections in Imo State and no person or group of persons will stop Imo people from exercising their electoral responsibilities.”

He bemoaned the despicable situation where only APC men and women are being hunted for and killed, Party members property destroyed for no reason, all instigated by the opposition parties using unknown gunmen, saying the situation has to stop.

The Governor commended the dexterity and resilience of the APC members in the State for coming out whenever they are invited, noting that “in the face of harassment you still stand firm and have trust in the Party you belong.”

Governor Uzodimma told the audience that nothing will push him into joining the evil men and women in the killing of innocent Imo citizens, rather, he assured the Party faithful that his government will stop at nothing in fishing out those behind the killings in Imo State.

“APC is at the National, APC is in Imo State and election is about the people, therefore APC stands as a Party to beat. When the opposition discovered that it is difficult to defeat the Party in power they decided to create what they called distractions.”

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari was instrumental to Imo State getting the necessary support and financial grants to carry out her responsibility, noting that the efforts of his administration in the areas of shoring up Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) made it possible for his government to make the first advance payment of N10 billion to Craneburg Construction Company for the construction of the Owerri/Okigwe and the Owerri/Orlu roads.

The Governor then told the Party executives to go home and assert their positions, take ownership of their Wards as the ruling Party based on the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended, assuring them of total support of the State Government under his watch.

Welcoming the Governor to the meeting, the Chairman of APC in Imo State, Dr. MacDonald Ebere said that the Party leaders from the 305 Electoral Wards were all gathered to listen and take directives from the Governor as the leader of the Party in the State regarding the forthcoming election, promising that by time they leave the meeting “all their fears and anxieties must have been assuaged.”

Present at the Meeting were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka, Members of the State House of Assembly, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the State Expanded Executive Council and some Apex Leaders of Imo APC.