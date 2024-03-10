Champion Newspapers Limited
Uzodimma appreciates the role of Women in Nation building, salutes Christian mothers on mothering Sunday celebration 

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Imo State,  Governor  Hope  Uzodimma  has noted the  role women play in Nation building, saying the role is highly commendable

Uzodimma, made the observation while felicitating with women on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme: Invest in Women.

Governor Uzodimma who greeted all Christian mothers on this year’s, ” mothering Sunday” celebration, also believes that Imo  women have played very  remarkable  roles in the state and as such are  worthy of  inclusivity in his administration.

Taking to his social media handle, Governor Uzodimma said: “I extend warm felicitations to the remarkable women of our dear Imo State on this auspicious occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day. Your unwavering dedication to building a greater society is truly commendable.

“We deeply value the important role of women in our community, that is why I have ensured that inclusivity is at the heart of my administration, embracing the mantra of #InvestInWomen.

“As we celebrate this day, let us reflect on the countless achievements of Imo women worldwide. Your resilience and contributions are integral to our progress and together, we will continue to champion gender equality and celebrate the indomitable spirit of Imo women.”

