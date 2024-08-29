Uzodimma announces November 1 as burial date for Iwuanyanwu News 11 Share Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has announced November 01,2024 as the burial date for late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide, Chief Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. In a statement he personally signed, Gov Uzodimma disclosed that the date was arrived at after due consultation with the Iwuanyanwu’s family . The Imo State Governor, who recently inaugurated the burial committee at Abuja, announced that further details concerning the burial will be made public soon. Continue Reading Uzodimma announces November 1 as burial date for Iwuanyanwu 11 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegramEmail
