Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Uzodimma announces November 1 as burial date for Iwuanyanwu

News
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has announced November 01,2024 as the burial date for late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide, Chief Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

In a statement he personally signed, Gov Uzodimma disclosed that the date was arrived at after due consultation with the Iwuanyanwu’s family .

The Imo State Governor, who recently inaugurated the burial committee at Abuja, announced that further details concerning the burial will be made public soon.

Continue Reading
Editor 21838 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

A/Ibom woman who fed children with poultry feed gets…

Abakaliki-based lawyer kills orphan while celebrating…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Chief Iwuanyanwu for…

Protests rock Canada as 70,000 international students face…

1 of 1,656