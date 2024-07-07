Uwazuruike warns Southeast Govs, Senators to stop politicizing Kanu’s release

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The founder and leader of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, Sunday, warned Southeast governors and Senators to stop politicizing the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Sounding the note of warning, Uwazuruike in a viral video faulted the way the Governors and Senators from South East region are politicizing Kanu’s release.

Uwazuruike who fired at the politicians said that even President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Nigeria’s President does not have the absolute powers to order Kanu’s immediate release without seeking advice from the National Security Adviser, NSA.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the group’s Director of information, Mazi Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike said, “It is not the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, who is a government lawyer or the President who is the Commander -in -Chief of the Armed Forces, that is holding Kanu but the Security Chiefs.”

According to him, rather than meet the Service Chiefs including the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Uwazuruike faulted the approach being taken by the Governors and Senators from the zone.

He advised the Governors from the South East region to meet the NSA with convincing security report on why Kanu needs to be freed , stressing that once this is done, the IPOB leader would certainly be released the next day”, Uwazuruike counseled.

He stated that rather than meeting the National Security Adviser, NSA, who usually advises the Pesident based on his available security report from South East, the Governors and Senators were busy hobnobbing in Abuja taking photographs and claiming to be working for his possible release without following the proper procedures.