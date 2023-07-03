Uwazuruike distances self, MASSOB from Dokubo’s face off with IPOB

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, founder/leader of Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Sunday, counted himself and BIM-MASSOB out of the alleged face off between Asari Dokubo, leader of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, NDPVF, and Indigenous People of Biafra’, IPOB.

The BIM-MASSOB leader said he was only interested in how the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be released from the Department of Security Service, DSS dungeon and not what Dokubo said in the social media platform.

Reacting through his Director of Information and Senior Special Assistant to BIM/MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike urged the public to separate him from anything concerning Dokubo.

“I do not even have Asari Dokubo’s phone number, let alone talking with him on phone. It has gotten to about three years now since we last talked either on phone or on friendly conversation”, Uwazuruike further disclosed.

In a press release signed and issued to newsmen in Onitsha by Mocha, Uwazuruike said those accusing him of conniving with Dokubo, have been advised to go and verify from Dokubo if both of them had spoken as friends for the past three (3) years now”.

“If you had a problem with Asari Dokubo, you should better clarify that with him and not dragging Ralph Uwazuruike into the matter”

“I am a non-violent crusader, known all over the world and everyone should fight his own battle, carry the cross and not calling me to do that for him”, he stated.

He recalled how he visited the leader of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF) in 2002 and the former militant leader told him in Porthacourt that the issue of Biafra was not one project to be achieved through non -violence, stressing that violence is the only language that Nigerian Government understands.

“So Asari had never worked with me on the path of non -violence struggles and when he was championing the cause for Niger Delta people, he took up arms and ammunition against the Federal Government which everyone could testify to it”, Uwazuruike fumed

Uwazuruike who holds the traditional title of Ijele Ndigbo described Asari as a man who matches his words with action and urged those who are insulting Asari Dokubo on social media platforms to go and face him squarely.

He added that Dokubo’s comments asking the Federal government not to release Nnamdi Kanu was his personal opinion as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution as amended, noting his opinion can not override those of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organizations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Southeast Governors, among others who have been demanding for his release.

Uwazuruike insisted that whatever internal differences he or any other Biafran activist might have with Nnamdi Kanu should be settled amongst them , calling on everyone to join hand with him to seek for Kanu’s release.

Uwazuruike said he was only pre-occupied with the process that would lead to the release of the leader of indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Department of State Services, (DSS) custody and not talking on irrelevant matters about who said what and who said the other.

He urged the Federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, saying it is against the rule of law that one should be held incommunicado for this long in DSS facility, even after several courts of competent jurisdictions had ordered for his immediate release.