Use tech to deepen democratic process – TTSWG advocates

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) hosted a panel of experts on sustainability to a webinar to discuss the importance of incorporating Information and Communications Technology (ICT) into governance in Nigeria.

TTSWG, a coalition of stakeholders and players within the technology sector, gathered professionals seeking to promote and ingrain sustainable practices in the tech and telecoms space.

The webinar by TTSWG was aimed at incorporating sustainable practices in the tech sector and influencing sustainability in the areas of environment, society, and governance.

Thought leaders of repute were in attendance, including Dr Wunmi Hassan, the President/ CEO of High-Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youth.

Others in the meeting were Deji Haastrup, Director of Good Governance Africa (GGA), SADC Board, South Africa; and Oluwole Asalu, Founder & CEO of Quomodo Systems Africa.

Dr Chris Uwaje, a Co-Founder and Past President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria, and Board Member of TTSWG gave the welcome address.

Uwaje pointed out that “Nigeria is currently in a state of data chaos.”

He called for the proper management and use of data with the help of technology to provide solutions to several issues faced in governance.

“Why are the people in governance using less technology than the people being governed?” Uwaje questioned.

Highlighting the significance of technology in deepening democracy, Dr Wunmi Hassan pointed out that “the effective management of crises depends on the harmonisation of technological solutions with supportive policies.”

“To move forward and develop as a society, it is crucial to prioritise ICT and ensure that our policies are effective,” Hassan continued.

In agreement with Hassan, Deji Haastrup stressed the need for a fallback system in case of any potential failures.

He stated that “as much as we put faith in the benefits of ICT, we must all understand that ICT, like any other tool, can fail.”

The panellists delved deeper into the significance of integrating ICT into different areas of governance.

Oluwole advised that “the use of technology in promoting democracy should encompass all spheres of governance, rather than being limited to elections alone.”

To support this viewpoint, Deji Haastrup emphasised that “while elections are a vital component of democracy, efforts to improve democracy should not be limited to the conduct of elections.”

In conclusion, the panellists agreed that the integration of ICT into various aspects of governance is crucial for sustainable development in Nigeria.

The event was a call to action for stakeholders to work together toward achieving digital transformation in the country.

TTSWG, a collaborative initiative among leading telecommunications and technology stakeholders, has been established to drive coordinated efforts toward sustainable practices in the sector.

Through strategic partnerships, policy advocacy, and events, the group aims to tackle various national issues and leverage the resources available to stakeholders to benefit the industry and the country at large.

With a focus on mobilising human and material capital, TTSWG seeks to encourage joint action and innovative solutions that can drive progress in the sector and contribute to a sustainable future.