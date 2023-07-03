Use subsidy money to improve citizens’ welfare, Ajadi admonishes FG

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has urged the Federal Government to channel money that should have gone into fuel subsidy payments to improving citizens’ welfare.

This, he said, was the only way to justify the removal in the first place, and also demonstrate the government’s genuine interest in the socio-economic condition of the Nigerian people.

Ajadi, a gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in 2023 general elections, while commending the government for the courage in removing the subsidy, said it should not stop there, but go ahead to ensuring that other areas causing pain for the masses of the country were addressed.

He mentioned as example social amenities like good roads, electricity and pipe-borne water, saying there was no reason for these to continue to be issues in the country now that the government would be saving a huge amount of money through stoppage of subsidy payments.

The politician, who issued a release to the effect on Sunday, added that sectors like education, health and housing should equally be of concern to the government, asserting that their availability should not be taken for granted in the country.

“While I commended President Tinubu for the bold step in removing subsidy payments, he should do more than that, by ensuring that the larger Nigerian society feels the impact of the removal.

“He should pilot the saved money to other areas of need so that the masses of the country could feel the impact of governance. Such areas include light, roads, light and general cost of living.

“Also government has just announced that from next month, private and commercial motorists are to pay N1000 fee for proof of ownership certificates.

“Hitherto, the document was issued for free to buyers of new vehicles by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“While the citizens go through all these pains, there is the need to cushion the effects of hardship through provision of palliatives.

“I, therefore, call on the Federal Government to pay every Nigerian, Citizenship Benefit monthly, while the remaining of the removed subsidy should be used on education, health, housing and development of Infrastructure.

“Let all these increment be channelled to Citizenship Benefits, Private Public Housing Mortgage Project for benefit of downtrodden, provision of qualitative education, improved health facilities and other infrastructure development”.

