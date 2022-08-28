Use $23m Abacha loot to settle ASUU demand——– Eze Obiefule

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The traditional ruler of Umudioka Ancient Kingdom in Orlu local government area of Imo state, Eze Thomos Obiefule has suggested that Federal Government commits the $23m returned Abacha loot to settle ASUU demand

According to the royal father, this will help resolve the unending strike ASUU strike in the country.

The Royal Father, who is also the National President, Association of Royal Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, told journalists in Owerri yesterday, that if Federal Government dose that it would go a long way in resolving the crisis ASSU

He said, ” the strike has already taking solid 6 months ” pointing out that ” the earlier Federal Government goes back to the round table to dialogue with the union, the better for both the students and the country”

He however expressed regrets about the whereabout of part of the looted fund returned earlier to the country.

The Royal Father, said ” Nigerians have in the past heard of the reciept of the looted funds but do not know where the funds are currently”

He ” about $600m looted funds was said to have been returned to the country and $200m is still outstanding.”

He said: “All these moneies, I don’t know where they are, both the $100m, $200m, $300m and the $400m already recieved by our country. I don’t know where they are and nobody have explained to us the whereabout of the money”.

He pointed out that earlier on, the National Association of Royal Traditional Rulers of Nigeria have made submission of their stand on the issue to Mr. President to as a matter of neccecity enter into dialogue with ASSU to end the unpass.

On insecurity, the monarch said that it is all over the six geo-political zones in the country, not only in the South/South zone.

Eze Obiefule said that it is totally wrong for Mr. President to say that the leaders of the South East zone knows about insecurity in their domain.

While attributing the major course of insecurity to youths joblessness, pointing g out that no particular zone sould be capeted over insecurity.

He said that the traditional rulers in the country have done their best and have contributed enormously for the development of the country.

The manarch said that traditional rulers should be counted the first among others for their active roles which according to him have continued to impact positively in the lives of the country.