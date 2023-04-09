USAID/Nigeria Agricultural Policy Project, hold a hybrid session on Soil Management/Testing for Crop Based Systems in Ebonyi

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The United States Agency For International Development (USAID), in partnership with Nigeria Agricultural Policy Project /under the Feed the Future Initiative, held a hybrid session with Stakeholders, farmers, and Experts, on Soil Management and Associated practices in Ebonyi, Benue and Kebbi States respectively.

Participants at the Workshop comprising relevant Stakeholders, Agriculturists, Staffs of Ministry of Agriculture, experts, Farmers, were geared towards enhancing food security and improved Agricultural productivity.

The Workshop has as it’s theme “Soil Management, Fertilizer Types and Associated Practices for Crop Based Systems”

Addressing the participants in the three States through Zoom, the Michigan State University Foundation Professor and Principal Investigator Nigeria Agriculture Policy Activity Professor Oyinkan Tasie, said that USAID was committed to supporting policy processes via Scientific Research to enhance skills and mentoring.

“Farmers need awareness, capacity building to key into soil testing, move into micro-nutrients”

“The objective of the proposal include to strengthen National capacity, project informed policy, and to support Federal and State Governments efforts to plan and implement”

“The goal of the Workshop was to have a conversation around those Evidence to ensure Policy Makers engage the Academia to strengthen policy making process in the agricultural sector”

Professor Tasie attributed Low food productivity facing Nigeria agricultural Food System to low level of complementary modern Technology and poor management practices.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Ebonyi State Coordinator Dr Okpani Ndukwe, said that the Workshop would result to increased productivity as farmers will now know how to manage soil and when to apply fertilizers.

“The need for capacity building of Extension workers, Line Ministries, Ministry of Agriculture is imperative for enhanced agricultural yield”

“Farmers need to have knowledge of different brands/quality of fertilizers, carrying out soil tests is vital to know it’s content and whether the soil is normal for plant cultivation”

In a speech, the Facilitator Ebonyi State Workshop Professor Clement Ikechukwu Okonkwo, said that the Workshop had tutored farmers on what to do with the soil, since it varies from one place to another.

Professor Okonkwo attributed the quickest way to restore soil fertility was the application of fertilizers insisting that a combination of organic and inorganic fertilizers can be applied for improved yield.

“Soil testing will reveal the amount of nutrients in the soil, which of the nutrients was lacking, the level ,you now know the quantity of fertilizer to be applied to the soil”

“Government should empower Extension Agents, who will inturn reach out to rural farmers to carry out the soil test, “

“The low yield the country records yearly is not that the soil is dead, but rather that the soil have been depleted by constant cropping “

Highlights of the occasion was Feedback from the States and the Map Navigation and it’s Application at State Level by Professor C Okonkwo /Ebonyi State Facilitator, and his Benue and Kebbi State Counterparts Professor P Agber and Professor S Nomah respectively.

In attendance at the Workshop were members of the Soil Science Technology Association of Nigeria among other relevant agricultural bodies.

It would be recalled that Nigeria Agricultural Policy Project /NAPP, was funded by United Nations Agency for International Development (USAID)