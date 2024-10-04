USAID‐ICHSSA-4 project launches Health Insurance premium payments, cash transfer in Bauchi state

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ‐ ICHSSA-4 project has launched the Health Insurance Premium Payments and Cash Transfers for Vulnerable Households in Bauchi.

The project funded by the Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award (ICHSSA-4) was launched in partnership with the Bauchi State Government, Bauchi State Contributory Health Management Agency and the Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs, Child Development and Social Welfare.

The project, our Correspondent reports, is an innovative programme aimed at supporting Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and their families across Bauchi State.

The intervention includes Health Insurance of Payment of N10,809,000 as health insurance premiums for 1,201 beneficiaries, a Cash Transfer Scheme which has reached 1,503 beneficiaries, each receiving N20,000,

amounting to a total of N30,060,000 for the period of the ceremony.

The total amount for the interventions is N40,869,000 by the ICHSSA-4 project, a five-year initiative (2019-2024), which is implemented by Pro-Health International as the lead organisation, with Catholic Relief Services serving as a technical

partner.

The project seeks to mitigate the impact of HIV and other drivers of vulnerability in Bauchi and five other states: Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

These programs are designed to uplift the lives of vulnerable children and their families by offering sustainable economic opportunities and a range of integrated services.

Dr. Joseph Inyang, Chief of the Party for the USAID-funded ICHSSA-4 project, emphasized the project’s unwavering commitment while speaking at the launch of the scheme in Bauchi.

He said that the mission of the project is to collaborate closely with state governments and local organizations to

provide high-quality, comprehensive services to those in urgent need.

According to him, by working together, the project is empowering every child to reach their full potential—ensuring they stay healthy, pursue their education, and grow up in safe, stable environments.

Dr. Inyang who emphasized the significance of the holistic approach to the project, noted that it is crucial for enhancing the well-being of children and families in Bauchi State.

“By offering a safety net and promoting economic resilience, we are laying the foundation for long-term financial independence for vulnerable households,” he said.

During the official launching ceremony, keynote addresses, testimonials from graduates of the vocational training program and beneficiaries of start-up business equipment, presentation

of dummy cheques to beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer and Bauchi State Contributory Health Management Agency and the distribution of health insurance cards to beneficiaries took place.

Present during the event were, the representatives of the First Lady, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Child Development and Social Welfare; representative of the state Ministry of Health; the Director of Budget and Economic Planning; Bauchi State Contributory Management

Agency; Permanent Secretaries and Directors from various ministries, among others.

