US Politics: I foresee trouble in both Democrats, Republicans – Primate Ayodele

Servant of the Most High God and Founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that there will be troubles in both the Democratic and Republican parties ahead of the 2024 election in the United States of America.

He said that some members of the Democratic Party would want the President, Joe Biden, to step down, even as Donald Trump was not spared in his prophecy.

Primate Ayodele stated: “Joe Biden, I am seeing some kind of issues that are coming up in your party. Some people will be saying you should step down and of course.

“Trump still needs to ask, because they want to battle him for him not to contest in this election.”

Ayodele stated that there will be troubles in the two parties.

He said: “There will be confusion in the Republican and Democratic parties about their nominees; because there are laws, there are steps to kick against the president and the Congress, the House of Reps.

“I am seeing mounts of troubles. Then the Speaker, they are going to start finding faults and the Speaker will form cabals and these same cabals are the people who will fight him.

“So, he must be very mindful and very careful, very very careful.”

