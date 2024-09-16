US-Nigeria energy partnership will optimize mutual opportunities – Ekpo

UGO AMADI

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has expressed optimism about the US-Nigeria clean energy partnership, stating that it will optimize mutual opportunities for both nations and investors in the sector.

At the 2-day US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Security Dialogue, which ended in Washington DC over the weekend, Ekpo emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging its vast gas resources for economic growth and energy transition. He highlighted the Decade of Gas Initiative, which aims to drive industrialization, reduce energy poverty, and position Nigeria as a regional gas processing and industrial hub.

The Minister acknowledged the US as a steadfast partner in Nigeria’s energy sector, offering support and collaboration across various areas. He stressed the need to strengthen ties, working together to address challenges like energy security, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

On his part, the US Assistant Secretary of State, Energy Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, renewed the US commitment to supporting the US-Nigeria energy transition, highlighting various initiatives, including:

– Technical assistance to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector;

– $75-85 million in technical assistance for Power Africa to improve electricity services in Nigeria;

– Launching the Clean Energy Alliance of Nigeria (CLEAN) to promote clean energy investment;

– Committing over $1.3 million for clean energy technical support to Nigerian partners.

Ekpo welcomed these initiatives, emphasizing the significance of the partnership in achieving Nigeria’s energy goals. He expressed hope for substantive discussions and interactions during the dialogue, focusing on energy security, decarbonization, and investments in the gas and renewable energy sectors.

“The United States has been a steadfast partner in our energy sector, offering support and collaboration across various areas, from technical expertise to capacity building. As we navigate the complexities of the current global energy environment, it is imperative that we continue to strengthen these ties, working together to address challenges such as energy security, climate resilience, and the need for sustainable development,” said Ekpo.

Nigeria will host the next dialogue in Abuja in September 2025.