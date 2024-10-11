US, India, 170 other countries to participate in Rivers Int’l Film Festival

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Organisers of the Rivers International Film Festival, RIFF, Desgol Entertainment Worldwide have revealed that it has received submissions from 172 countries for participation in the 2nd edition of the film festival holding in Port Harcourt from 24 to 27 October 2024.

Addressing a Press Conference in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Founder and Director of RIFF, Kate Ezeigbo explained that the 2nd edition of the Rivers Film Festival would focus on fostering creativity, diversity, and cultural exchange within the film industry.

Kate Ezeigbo disclosed that additional packages have been added for the maximum benefit of all delegates and the state in particular, into the festival (RIFF), which according to her, is also aimed at correcting the misrepresentations of Rivers State to be a hostile and volatile state in the media and before the world.

Ezeigbo explained that excitement is already building for the selection of films that will be addressing critical themes such as gender inequality, social justice, and Indigenous cultures as the festival promises to be a major event, positioning Rivers State as a hub for creative and cultural exchange on the international stage.

She further noted that the RIFF, birthed in October 2023 as the first indigenous film festival in Rivers State, was determined to provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase compelling narratives from around the world.

She highlighted the festival’s milestones and its growing impact in society especially in the area of empowerment and employment creation, after just one year of existence.

The RIFF Director said the 2024 festival will also feature free medical health care tagged; RIFF Free Medicals, in response to the alarming health challenges faced by practitioners in the industry

She said, “In the maiden edition (last year), we received submissions of 582 films from 82 countries. This year, we are proud to announce that we have received 2,230 submissions from 172 countries to contest in the festival, and the United States and India having the highest submissions.

“This year as part of our social impact responsibility to the creative industry, we initiated the RIFF free medicals, RIFF empowers, Pitch your project, tour Rivers initiative and Rivers film Project.

“Secondly, we intend to use this platform to reach out to all the necessary parastatals and agencies involved, to have a structured health scheme plan for Nollywood practitioners.

“We discovered that film practitioners often neglect their health due to the nature of their work, So, in this second edition, we will be having RIFF Free Medicals; we will have thirty free minor surgeries, drugs for malaria, antibiotics, hypertension, diabetes, ulcer, diarrhea, cough, allergies, multivitamins will be dispensed. Test for malaria, typhoid fever, STD, HBV, HBsAG, HCV, will be carried out and free eye checks will be done all through these four days of the film festival.”

Ezeigbo added that the 2024 film festival with the theme; “The Shift,” will celebrate the changing landscapes of filmmaking, particularly the evolving narratives in Nigerian and international films. RIFF will also host a variety of masterclasses and panel sessions aimed at knowledge sharing and skills development among filmmakers.

Ezeigbo added that RIFF has also launched the Pitch Your Project initiative, giving aspiring content creators the opportunity to present their ideas to established producers for potential funding. Other initiatives include RIFF Empowers, which offers training in alternative career skills such as cinematography and content creation, and the Tour Rivers Initiative, which aims to promote the rich culture of Rivers State to a global audience.

In his remark, Hon. Cromwell Chuku, a member of the Board of Directors, Desgol Entertainment Worldwide, and organizers of RIFF, commended the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for being a strong supporter of the festival and for his contributions to the creative industry.

He stressed that his administration has already made significant strides in promoting Nollywood and its practitioners.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng