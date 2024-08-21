US govt condoles Ndigbo over Iwuanyanwu’s death

The United States of America Mission in Nigeria has condoled with Igbo people over the recent demise of their leader, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide died at 82 on July 25, 2024, after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In a condolence letter dated August 19, 2024, addressed to the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. Okey Emuchay, the Consul General of the US Mission, William B. Stevens, stated that Iwuanyanwu left an indelible mark and enduring legacy in the service of his people including the promotion and preservation of Igbo heritage.

The envoy expressed the optimism that the people of the South East Nigeria in particular and the Igbo as a whole would sustain the momentum which Iwuanyanwu had started in their path in Nigeria’s democratic march.

“On behalf of the United States Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my sincere condolences and deepest sympathies on the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions to Igbo culture and lifetime advocacy for the Igbo people have left an indelible mark and an enduring legacy that will not be forgotten. I hope his exemplary life and positive legacies will continue to be a source of strength for the people of the South East as Nigeria continues to chart its democratic path in peace and prosperity.

“Although words are of little comfort at a time like this, please know that we share in your grief and accept our deepest condolences,” the US Consul General stated.