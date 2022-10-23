Champion Newspapers Limited
US Embassy alerts to terror attacks in Abuja

By Editor
The United States Embassy in Abuja, on Sunday, issued security alert on elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria.

According to the Embassy, targets might include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice,” the alert read

The Embassy advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travels or movements and crowded places.

The Embassy also urged Americans to
review their personal security plans and keep their cell phones charged in case of emergency.

