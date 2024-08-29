Champion Newspapers Limited
US donates 10,000 Vaccine doses to Nigeria to fight MPOX

Metro news
Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja
The United State Government donated 10,000 doses of JYNNEOS MPOX Vaccine to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA). The donation was made through the United States Agency for International Development.
This is in a bid to support the Federal Government’s response to the current MPOX outbreak.
The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar A. Bagudu was represented at the event by Dr. Samson Ebimaro, the Director, International Cooperation Department of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.
