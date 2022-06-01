US Congress Commends  Dr. Helen Oritsejafor for Outstanding Contribution to Societal Development

The House of Representatives in Mississippi, United States, has honoured renowned global philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dr. Helen Oritsejafor with a congressional commendation and recognition for her outstanding and laudable philanthropic feats to millions of lives through her foundation, “Dr. Helen A Hand to the Needy Foundation.”

Dr. Oritsejafor was celebrated at a conference held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, themed “The African Legislative Legal and Good Governance Conference”. organised by African Leadership Organisation, conceived with the desire to project the continent’s narrative on individuals and corporations known for their legacy-based approach to leadership and remarkable development.

The event was intended at proffering solutions to the challenges faced by African leaders, to advance the course of the continent, and it was well attended by top leaders in the professional and business circle including the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Adesola Adedotan; Her Excellency, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia; Judge Carlos Moore; and President of National Bar Association, United States, amongst others.

Eulogising Dr. Oritsejafor’s philanthropic role, the Speaker of the Mississippi Congress, Ms. Lataisha Mona Jackson, said she has transformed the lives of the less-privileged in the country through numerous initiatives championed by her foundation, in the socio-economic and environmental landscape.

She avowed that Dr. Oritsejafor who is one of the top executives across Africa has been an inspiration of hope to millions of people over the years, with incomparable qualities of consistency and commitment to making lives better. According to the US Lawmaker, she has shown a remarkable forte of altruism and love through various humanitarian feats, ranging from financial support and training of entrepreneurs during the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to the empowerment of widows, and underprivileged.

In her remark, Dr. Oritsejafor said Nigeria’s greatness is determined by social justice, social-economic development, an enabling environment for businesses, as well as security, and hinged on good governance.