US-based medical outreach commences free treatment for 4,000 persons in Anambra

Phil Okose, Onitsha,

A United States, US, based medical outreach, ‘Lifted Hands ‘Inc’, Friday, commenced a two-day free medical outreach for 4,000 people in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in his residence, the President and Founder of Lifted Hands INC, Mr Moses Okaro, said that 1,500 people have been screened and so far treated, saying that 2, 500 are hoped to be treated Saturday.

Okaro noted that the initiative which has lasted for 15 years is an annual event in memory of their late mother, Mrs Gladys Okaro.

According to him, “Today we came back home to carry out medical outreach to over 3,000 people in our community, we’re going to take care of every part of medical concerns of my people.

“This year outreach will include free eye’s surgeries, free eye check, free medical check up, diabetes test, malaria test, high blood pressure test and mental health check.

“We are going to be feeding over 2,000 people today, we have commenced giving out wears, shoes, eye glasses, slippers, books and pencil, biro and detergent”, he said.

He stressed that the primary and secondary school students are the ones to benefit from the free books and other writing materials.

He explained that about 15 medical personnel from US were on ground to assist the local medical practitioners in achieving the feat.

According to the founder, 10 persons have been screened for eye surgery with the hope that the number may increase before the close of today’s exercise.

On her part, one of the children, Ekenem Okaro, who is a nurse in United States, also collaborated with the president, that the medical outreach, is in memory of their late mother who started this journey by reaching out to the poor.

According to her, “We have to key into the programme to sustain it, though this time we’ve expanded it beyond our community, even by extension across the country.

Explaining further, she said that last year, there was 40 eye surgery spillover that had to be operated upon in this year’s edition.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Elisha Mbamalu, thanked the Okaro family for sponsoring the free medical outreach and prayed God to continue to strengthen them in all ramifications.

Mbamalu said that he got free eye test and free glasses to help him improve on his reading.