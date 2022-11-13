US ambassador to speak on Integrity of elections at Hubert Humphrey alumni annual seminar

Distinguished professionals, scholars, diplomats and civil society personalities will converge in Abuja, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, for the Hubert Humphrey annual seminar in Abuja.

United States(US) ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard will give the keynote address at the hybrid event, billed for Bolingo Hotels at 10am.

The treatise theme is tagged “Promoting Electoral Integrity in Nigeria – Prospects and Challenges.”

The event will feature cerebral speakers. Among these are Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission and Mr. Lawrence Alobi, ex- Commissioner of Police, FCT.

Others are Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director, YIAGA, Africa and Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, Chairman, Editorial Board, ThisDay Newspapers.

The speakers will discuss various perspectives and requirements in election integrity.

President of the association, Mrs Abosede Oyeleye, said “the annual treatise is a flagship programme, that promotes the ideals of the fellowship, which includes promoting development in societies.”

She described the theme as apt, and in tandem “with the demand for peace and transparency in the forthcoming general elections.”

Vice-president of the group and Chairman of the organizing committee, Mr. Andy Ezeani, expressed optimism that “the noble ideals of the international scholarship will be further espoused through the seminar.”

Ezeani, a former head of Publicity at INEC, explained that the theme and speakers at the seminar were painstakingly selected to add substance and help strengthen Nigeria’s electoral and democratic processes.”

In a statement on the background of the programme, Mrs.Adeze Ojukwu, Public Relations Officer of the association, said the Humphrey Program, offered by Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, “is an exchange program for young and mid-career professionals from developing countries and nations undergoing democratic transition.”

“The one-year study program”,she further said, “focuses on leadership development, and collaboration with U.S. counterparts.”

“The fellowship, which was established to honor the public service career of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey, began in 1978.” Over 200 guests are expected at this year’s seminar.