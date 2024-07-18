Urgent need for a National Census in Nigeria: A call to action

HUSSAIN ZAKARIYYA YAWALE

In any democratic society such as my dear country, understanding that a national census extends beyond just counting the population is crucial; it serves as a pivotal tool for planning and development on a national scale.

For Nigeria, a nation characterized by its vast demographic variety and significant economic opportunities, the importance of conducting a precise and timely census is immeasurable. This essential process underpins efforts to plan effectively, allocate resources fairly, and foster a future where every Nigerian’s needs are met.

The last national census in Nigeria was conducted in 2006, about 18 years ago, and since then, the country’s population dynamics have changed significantly. This article reconnoitres the imperative and significance of conducting a national census in Nigeria, and a humble call highlighting the urgency for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize this critical national exercise amongst his national duties, in order to earn the credit for another long time ahead!

Part of the imperative of a national census is to provide the foundation for effective governance and development. A credible census offers an precise snapshot of the population, enabling policymakers to make informed decisions on all matters of national importance.

In Nigeria, where regional and ethnic diversity is prominent, having accurate data is crucial for ensuring equitable resource distribution and representation across the three-tier of government.

I must at this junction express my gratitude to our National Security Adviser to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (NSA) for the timely inauguration of the 25 member security and logistic committee ushering the irrevocable commitment of the government in going ahead with national census project.

It is an undeniable fact the conducting a national census most especially at the appropriate intervals of 10 years, holds intrinsic value for any nation, serving as a cornerstone for effective governance, planning, and development.

Its significance lies in the following vital areas: Accurate Population Data: At its core, a census provides a precise snapshot of the population. This includes data on age, sex, occupation, education, and housing conditions, which are critical for understanding the demographic makeup of the country.

Informed Policy Making: Census data is indispensable for policymakers. It enables the creation of policies that are based on actual population needs and trends. For instance, understanding population growth and migration patterns helps in planning for future educational and healthcare facilities.

Economic Planning and Development: Reliable census data underpins economic strategies.

It offers insights into the labor force, unemployment rates, and economic activities. This information is crucial for creating policies that foster economic growth, attract investments, and create jobs.

Resource Allocation: An accurate census ensures equitable distribution of resources. Government funds, social services, and infrastructure projects can be allocated based on actual population data, ensuring that regions receive their fair share according to their population size and needs.

Improvement of Social Services: Census data highlights areas with inadequate services. Identifying regions lacking in healthcare, education, or housing allows the government to target interventions effectively, improving overall social welfare and reducing inequalities.

Social Equity and Representation: A census ensures fair political and administrative representation. Data from the census is used to delineate electoral constituencies, ensuring that all regions have equitable representation in government structures based on their population.

Challenges of Outdated Data: Without regular censuses, countries face numerous challenges. Outdated population data leads to ineffective planning and decision-making, as policymakers rely on estimates that may not reflect current realities. This results in inefficient resource allocation, where regions may be underserved, exacerbating social and economic disparities.

Historical Context and Lessons: Reviewing Nigeria’s history, both during and after colonial rule, illustrates the varying aims and outcomes of census exercises. Early censuses focused on administrative efficiency and tax collection, while later ones aimed at national development and resource management.

Despite challenges, these censuses provided essential data that shaped Nigeria’s developmental trajectory.

Urgency for a New Census: Given the significant demographic changes since the last census in 2006, there is an urgent need for a new census in Nigeria. Current data is outdated, impeding effective governance and development.

Accurate and timely census data will help address the country’s pressing challenges, guiding sustainable development efforts.

Thus, conducting a national census also offers numerous significant benefits. This is chiefly because census data guides the formulation of policies that address the needs of the generality of the population.

It helps in understanding demographic trends, such as population growth, migration patterns, and age distribution, which are essential for planning in sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Reliable census data supports economic planning and development.

It provides insights into the labour force, employment rates, and economic activities, helping to create targeted economic policies that drive growth and development.

An accurate census ensures that resources are allocated fairly and efficiently.

It aids in the distribution of government funds, social services, and infrastructure projects, ensuring that all regions receive their fair share based on their population size and needs. Census data informs the provision and enhancement of social services.

It helps in categorizing areas with insufficient healthcare, education, and housing, allowing the government to address these gaps effectively. Additionally, a census ensures fair representation in political and administrative structures. It provides data for delimiting electoral constituencies, ensuring that all areas have equitable representation based on their population.

Hence, failure to conduct a credibly acceptable census has significant retrogrades which may make development extremely difficult if not impossible. In Nigeria today, the absence of current and reliable census data has contributed to several challenges and obstacles to meaningful development based on facts and figures.

The fact is that outdated and obsolete population data hampers effective planning and decision-making. Due to the simple reason that the policymakers rely on estimates, such may not accurately reflect the reliable and dependable population dynamics. Inefficient distribution of resources and services owing to lack of accurate data leads to regions being underserved or inadequately provided with facility or services, thereby creating disparities and social tensions.

So also, without accurate data, it is not only challenging, but very difficult to create effective economic policies that can effectively drive growth and development, a trend that can lead to economic stagnation. Frequent disparities in resource distribution or public services may arouse and elicit enduring social discriminations, insecurity, terrorism or banditry within the long marginalized and relegated regions of the nation.

Today, unfortunately, has been engulf series of perennial insecurity, sporadic kidnapping and banditry most especially in the north eastern and western parts of Nigeria. Thus, one may not be far from right if he bases the immediate or remote causes to due to inequity distribution and administration of the already meagre resources.

Nigeria has conducted several censuses both during the colonial and post-colonial periods. The censuses conducted during the colonial era, were primarily for administrative efficiency and tax collection. While the post-colonial ones focused on national development, economic planning, and resource management. However, many of these censuses have faced multi-dimensional challenges, including but, not limited to political interferences and logistical issues.

I will not be surprised if the NSA’s took into perspective the most likely challenging in the offing when he said, “Most prominent is the issue of insecurity arising from banditry, kidnapping, armed conflicts, terrorism, insurgency and other violent crimes which pose major challenges to the census.

However, with administrative dexterities and calibres of his team as well as ad hock staff of the current Chairman National Population Commission (NPC) Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, Mallam is confident that census will become successful investment. However, for this feat to accomplished there must be a untied collaboration and coordinated synergy by the various sub-committees to ensure safe movement of personnel and materials before, during and after the census across the country.

In essence, the need for a new census in Nigeria is very urgent and imperative. Since the country has undergone significant demographic changes since the last census in 2006, about 18 years ago.

The current administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must prioritize the conduct of a national census to ensure effective governance and development. Accurate census data will provide them the much awaited data for addressing the country’s pressing economic and political challenges in achieving meaningful sustainable development.

Finally, conducting an impartial national census in Nigeria is crucial for reducing insecurity, banditry, terrorism, and economic dissent. This is because an accurate census data enables fair resource distribution, which can mitigate feelings of marginalization and reduce tensions among different communities.

It supports evidence-based policy making, allowing for targeted interventions that address specific regional needs, thereby reducing dissent and unrest.

Reliable demographic data enhances reduction of criminal activities and improving overall security, economic development facilitated informing job creation programs and economic policies targeting underdeveloped regions towards reducing redundancy and poverty. In a transparent census fosters social integration and national unity by ensuring fair representation and resource distribution, reducing ethnic and regional tensions. An accurate data is vital for planning education and healthcare services, improving quality of life and reducing grievances.

To ensure the success, the census must be transparent and inclusive, using modern technology and involving political, traditional and religious leaders comprising of Christians and Muslims in the education and sensitizations of the populace before, during and after the exercise. data collection.

Independent oversight, public awareness campaigns, and the effective use of data in policy making are essential. An impartial national census can thus help build a more cohesive, stable, and prosperous Nigeria by addressing the root causes of insecurity and socio-economic cum political challenges.

In conclusion, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with his charismatic leadership, must prioritize the conduct of a national census to ensure that Nigeria’s development is based on accurate and up-to-date population data.

This will not only enhance policy-making and resource allocation but also promote social equity and economic growth.

……Sheikh (Dr.) Hussain Zakariyya Yawale, Islamic Scholar and Public Commentator, Abuja.

