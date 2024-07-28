Upscaling Legal Practices in Nigeria

Daniel Ojuade

The integration of Artificial Intelligence into the Nigerian legal system cannot be overemphasized.

Growth is inevitable, whether desired or not. Therefore, we must fully accept the influence of the modern age vis-à-vis the digital age.

It is no longer hidden that legal practitioners who refuse to acclimatize themselves with current technological trends risk falling behind in their profession.

The Nigerian legal system faces numerous internal and external challenges, which have relegated it to a lower position in global

legal rankings.

For Nigeria’s legal system and practitioners to regain prominence and compete effectively

internationally, they must identify the key issues hindering their growth in this technologically advancing world.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and embracing the right

tools for a digital lawyer in this era is indeed a step in the right direction.

One critical issue in this context is the automated bill of charges. While some lawyers in Nigeria may not consider it a serious issue, it is important to positively compare with lawyers in advanced legal systems such as the USA and UK.

The importance of automated bill of charges in a technologically competitive legal environment cannot be overstated. Law firms with numerous clients, including individuals and multinational corporations, readily embrace automated billing. Clients generally prefer digitally adept lawyers whom they believe will deliver desired results. It is clear that embracing growth is essential.

The era of manual or paper-based billing is outdated. To compete favorably with advanced societies, Nigerian lawyers and law firms must adopt automated billing innovations. Enumerating the advantages of automated billing is akin to writing an encyclopedia.

Traditional paper billing is prone to loss, untidiness, and fading, making offices cluttered with outdated invoices. The

laborious process of manual invoicing drains company resources and leads to dissatisfaction among staff. Handling physical invoices manually delays payments and results in slower and less accurate bookkeeping.

Automated billing does not require MIT-level IT skills to operate successfully; it simply requires correct commands to generate charges.

This is what I proudly refer to as the Nigerian colloquial parlance of “Steez and composure.”

Some benefits of automated billing for lawyers and law firms include saving time and money,

improving billing accuracy, accelerating cash flow, enabling data-driven decisions, enhancing client-centered experiences, and supporting alternative billing arrangements.

Many lawyers and firms may wonder how to seize this opportunity in the digital age.

The LegalDigital NG offers a solution to every legal challenge faced by Nigerian lawyers. It is among the foremost legal databases for lawyers, unparalleled in its offerings. While other legal databases exist, encountering LegalDigital NG’s database is a rare opportunity.

Embracing growth, such as purchasing automated billing from LegalDigital NG, is a step in the right direction for lawyers and law firms. Detailed subscription plans provide answers to pertinent questions.

In conclusion, LegalDigital NG stands as a premier real-time legal reporting firm in Nigeria, distinguished by its adept use of digital technology to provide immediate access to judicial updates.

Offering comprehensive services tailored to legal professionals, researchers, and students, LegalDigital NG ensures its users remain well-informed about the latest court rulings and legal resources. Through its commitment to excellence, LegalDigital NG continues to set the standard in the legal industry.