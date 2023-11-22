Uproar in Senate as Labour Party fails to get  Minority Whip

.As Abba Moro emerges as Senate Minority Leader

.Akpabio rejigs Senate standing c’ttees, names Akpoti-Uduaghan, Kawu chairmen

There was uproar in Senate Chamber as efforts by Labour party (LP) failed to get Minority whip in the Senate .

The trouble started after President of the Senate , Senator God’swill Akpabio announced Senator Abba Moro as Minority Leader of the Senate and Senator Osita Nwagu from People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was also.annouced as Deputy minority whip.

Moro replaced Sen. Simon Mwadkwon who was sacked by the Court of Appeal, while Ngwu replaced Sen. Darlington Nwokocha also sacked by the Appeal Court.

President of the Senate , God’swill Akpabio said that 41 Senators endorsed Moro while 31 Senators supported Senator Ngwu’s appointment.

But, Senator Okey Ezeh kicked against nomination of Senator Nwgu coming under point of order saying that it was unfair for the seven LP Senators that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers were given all minority positions.

Visibly angry Senator Tony Nwoye rose up on the floor of the Senate to kick against the nomination. Of Senator Nwgu .

Senator Nwoye asked President of the Senate ,” Are we your slaves ? the way you were elected is the way we were elected, the highest is you can suspend me, everytime you keep on.picking leadership for us , you have done your worst . It is unfair , it is not about me , it is about institution of Senate.

There was rowdy session. For up to three minutes before normalcy was restored back to the Chamber.

Sen. Adamu Alero said the minority caucus had held a meeting nominating Morro as the new minority leader and mandated him to present the signatories of minority senators who endorsed him as the minority leader.

“On the nomination of the minority chief whip, two nominees were presented; signatories are still been collated. Another meeting was scheduled to conclude the process of nomination of a minority chief whip,” he said.

Alero said the minority caucus was yet to mandate him to present a nomination for the position of minority chief whip.

Akpabio, however, said he announced the minority leadership positions based on the information and documents presented to him.

Also, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has reorganized Senate standing committees nominating senators Suleiman Abdulrrahman Kawu as chairman Sports development committee , Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, as Chairman Local Content Committee and Vice Chairman Steel.

The newly appointed chairmen and vice chairmen are as follows: Steel – Patrick Udubueze (Chairman), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Vice – Chairman)

Tourism – Shuaibu Isa Lau, Ireti Kingigbe (Vice-Chairman)Inter-Parliamentary Affairs – Jimoh Ibrahim (Chairman)

State and Local Government Affairs – Binos Yaroe (Chairman), Francis Fadahunsi (Vice Chairman).

Other committees,National Atomic and Nuclear Energy – Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Chairman), Mustapha Khalid Ibrahim (Vice Chairman) Youth and Community Engagement – Yemi Adaramodu (Chairman)Sport Development – Kawu Sumaila (Chairman), Ned Nwoko (Vice Chairman), Niger Delta Affairs – Babajide Ipinsagba (Chairman), Rev. Amos Kumai Yohanna (Vice Chairman)

Art, Culture and Creative Economy – Onawo Ogoshi (Chairman), Okechukwu Ezea (Vice Chairman)

Defence – Joel Onowakpo (Vice Chairman)

Also, Petroleum Downstream – Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman), Babajide Ipinsagba (Vice Chairman),.Solid Minerals Development – Sampson Ekong (Chairman), Niger Delta Amendment Development Commission -Osita Ngwu (Vice Chairman), Establishment and Public Services – Sunday Marshall Katung (Vice Chairman),Housing – Victor Umeh (Vice Chairman), amongst others.