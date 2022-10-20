Champion Newspapers Limited
Update: Plant in Bonny still in operation” – NLNG

The attention of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has been brought to media reports, following the issuance of a statement declaring Force Majeure on Monday 17th October 2022, that operations at its facilities have been shut down due to flood.

NLNG will like to clarify as follows:

  1. The Company’s plant is in operation though at a limited capacity, due to reduced gas supply from some of its upstream gas suppliers.
  2. None of NLNG’s assets on Bonny Island or in any of its host communities are impacted by the flood. The Force Majeure is as a consequence of a similar notice by Upstream Gas Suppliers due to the impact of flood in their production facilities.
  3. NLNG is working with all critical stakeholders on mitigating the impact on product deliveries.

NLNG continues to monitor the situation with Upstream Gas Suppliers and is evaluating the impact of the flood on its business.

