UPDATE: Osimhen Out For Three Months After Undergoing Surgery

Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket.

Serie A leaders Napoli disclosed this in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present.

“Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation.

“The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

“Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.”

Following the report by Napoli, Osimhen will now miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The tournament will run from 9th January to 6th February 2022.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 14 games in all competitions