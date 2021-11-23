Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

UPDATE: Osimhen Out For Three Months After Undergoing Surgery

Sports
By Champion
0 12

Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket.

Serie A leaders Napoli disclosed this in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present.

“Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation.

“The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

“Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.”

Following the report by Napoli, Osimhen will now miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The tournament will run from 9th January to 6th February 2022.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 14 games in all competitions

Continue Reading
Champion 117 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Can Udoka Guide The Celtics Back To Prominence In The East?

Barcelona eye Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner as Raheem Sterling…

Napoli’s Osimhen to have operation on Tuesday

EPL: Nigerian striker scores as Watford thrashed Manchester…

1 of 105

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More