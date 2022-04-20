Champion Newspapers Limited
UNWTO awards 100 tourism scholarships to Nigeria

By BISIRIYU
UN World Tourism Organization Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili (right) presents offer of 100 Tourism Scholarships for Nigeria to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday night
4

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has awarded 100 Tourism Online Academy Scholarships to Nigerians willing to undertake basic training in the field of tourism.

The UNWTO Secretary-General, Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, formally presented the offer to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji

Lai Mohammed, at a dinner hosted by the UNWTO in honour of the Minister and his delegation in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday night.

”The World Tourism Organization recognizes the efforts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its Minister of Information and Culture. Hon. Mr. Lai Mohammed, to empower youth and boost quality education in tourism by granting 100 UNWTO Tourism Online Academy Scholarships,” Mr. Pololikashvili said.

He said the scholarships will lead to the award of certificate on the introduction to Tourism – Industry Management Course

The UNWTO Tourism Online Academy is a partnership between the world tourism organization and the IE University in Madrid, Spain.

Responding to the scholarship offer, the Minister of Information and Culture said the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries will be announced very soon.

