Unveiling of the UNILAG –NUGA 2022 MASCOT , lighting of the torch of unity held in Lagos

From 2nd right.. Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Lagos, Senator  . Lanre Tejuoso , Minister for Youths and Sports  Mr Sunday Akin Dare, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and others,  during the Unveiling of the UNILAG –NUGA 2022 MASCOT and the lighting of the torch of unity held I at the University of Lagos ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,  been Decorate by Secretary General, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA)  Mr Bola Orodele., Minister for Youths and Sports  Mr Sunday Akin Dare,  watching.

Cross Section of Nigeria  athletes:

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, addressing the student.

 Cross section of the Student.

R-L… Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Lagos, Senator  . Lanre Tejuoso , Minister for Youths and Sports  Mr Sunday Akin Dare, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and others,  during the Unveiling of the UNILAG –NUGA 2022 MASCOT and the lighting of the torch of unity held I at the University of Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

