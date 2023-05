FEDERAL eCofO NOW LIVE: Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (middle), Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr. Folorunso Esan (right) and Director of Lands & Housing Development, ESV. Felix Appah, during the unveiling of Business Process Automation of Certificates of Occupancy for Federal Government Lands at the Ministry of Works and Housing Headquarters, Mabushi, Abuja on Friday, May 12, 2023.

For a better society