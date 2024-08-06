Untold story of BBNaija’s Anita Ukah as Maternal Health Advocate

Anita Ukah, a contestant on Big Brother Naija’s ninth season, “No Loose Guard’ has expressed her interest for a better world as she continues to spread her tentacles across human endeavours.

Beyond her present engagement with the Big Brother show, Anita’s legendary footprints in philanthropy, women’s health and medicine, among others, have carved a niche for her in humanity, thus an endearing personality to all.

Combining rare attributes of beauty and brain, the Specialist Practitioner has overtime built a compelling resume that stands her out among peers.

With a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Chester and a Bachelor’s degree from Igbinedion University,Okada, the Gabon-born personality has established herself as a respected professional in Infection Prevention and Control.

Her accomplishments in the fashion world are equally impressive with titles including Miss Igbinedion University Okada (2014) and Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (2018).

As the founder of the AU Foundation, Anita, a passionate dancer, painter and cook has positively impacted over 100 lives through educational and healthcare initiatives. Her recent “Feed a Family” campaign in Imo, her state of origin, exemplifies her commitment to improving lives.

She disclosed that her participation in Big Brother Naija was a strategic move to amplify her advocacy and connect with supporters for her ambitious projects, including revolutionizing postpartum care in Nigeria and expanding her NGO’s reach.

A multifaceted personality, her authenticity, compassion, and integrity make her an inspiring figure, resonating with educated audiences and positioning her as a role model for aspiring professionals and social change agents.

By participating in Big Brother Naija, Anita aims to showcase her determination and inspiring journey, while competing for the grand prize. Her multifaceted personality, achievements, and commitment to meaningful change make her a compelling contestant.

Though a lively personality, Anita has never watched Game of Thrones and still thinks cilantro herb tastes like soap.

For a better society